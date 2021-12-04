When it comes to college basketball, regular readers are aware of my allegiance to Duke. This fall, I exchanged emails with a reader to finalize a civic appearance. By way of introduction, he told me that his mom’s family is from North Carolina, and he also finds them to be “irrational supporters of Duke basketball — so I don’t hold that against you.”
Duke fans have a tough row to hoe. In their home state, while loyalty is split between Duke and Chapel Hill, Blue Devils attract more haters than Tar Heels. Why ?
It might be jealousy. Duke has their pick of the best players, and it’s hard to abide brash, talented athletes, who know they’re the best. Or it might be the coach.
Mike Krzyzewski, Coach K, just started his final season as Duke’s head coach. In a snarky column, a sports writer “honored” Coach K by naming the 10 all-time most annoying Duke basketball players. His list revealed the nitkpicky dislike directed at my favorite team.
His list included J. J. Redick, Duke’s all-time leading scorer. He owned a beautiful three-point stroke and talked as much smack as anyone to wear the blue and white. Listees earned a spot by slapping the floor, winning multiple national titles and tripping opponents. Kyrie Irving made the list. He bailed on Duke after playing 11 games, so he’s dead to me.
And there’s Christian Laettner, who literally stepped on players as they lay on the ground. He possessed the arrogance so often associated with Duke basketball. But, anyone who made the best shot in college basketball gets a lot of leeway from me. The gloomy sports writer made Coach K # 1 on his list.
At the Champions Classic in November, he received a standing ovation as he was honored, before coaching Duke for the 11th and final time. Duke won five titles under Coach K, the winningest coach in Division I men’s basketball. His overall record as head coach is 1,170-361.
Why makes Krzyzewski a great coach?
It’s not just the talent that he signs for Duke. More importantly, it’s how competitively they play under Coach K. It’s his ability to change day to day and game to game no matter what the circumstances that have allowed him to win so often. One of his most valuable traits has been his adaptability.
Maybe it’s the discipline of his military background. After playing and coaching at Army, he left West Point in 1980 to take over the Duke program. But in a way, West Point has never left him. Basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale said, “He would attribute a lot, I think he would tell you, a lot to West Point.”
Maybe it’s because he’s the kind of coach who will dive on the floor for his team. Or find new ways to relate to 18-year-old freshmen. Or successfully manage professional egos when he coached the United States men’s national basketball team, which he led to three gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.
Or maybe it’s his potty mouth.
Ed Hardin, longtime columnist for the News & Record in Greensboro, North Carolina, who has covered ACC basketball since 1984 said, “His use of profanity is impressive. He uses it as a weapon, to lash out at officials, to berate players and to fire himself up. He sometimes cusses just to cuss.”
Having grown up in rigid, majority-male environments, including Catholic school and the U.S. Military Academy, Coach K said he learned how to open up emotionally as an adult, with encouragement from his all-female household of a wife and three daughters.
“As an adult with [my] family, I learned that it was OK to do that—that in some respects, it was stronger to do it. Showing vulnerabilities, crying—it’s a different definition of strength.” Krzyzewski said. I knew he had a cuddly side.
Last week, #5 Duke took down #1 Gonzaga by a score of 84-81. Coach K and his team found a way to win, and Duke jumped to #1.
