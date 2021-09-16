Happy 10th anniversary to us, dear readers; you and me! I Googgled what gift to expect for a decade of commitment, and hoped it would be rubies or gold. Alas, I’m only entitled to aluminum. I guess I’ll buy a roll of Reynold’s tin foil, and call it a wrap.
I hope my column makes you think and smile. I know I raise your blood pressure from time to time. Writing makes me happy. I’m either writing, or thinking about what to write. I try to make sense of the news and inflict my understanding on you. Strangers often ask what my column is about. It’s not about one thing, because you and I are curious. I offer opinions about politics and culture, with the goal to educate, entertain and try to fix the world.
After almost 400 op eds, I’ve generated enough column inches to line bird cages that would fill Mt. Everest, maybe Stone Mountain. Here’s a taste of what I wrote about and what being published hath wrought.
September 18, 2011 was the first time I mouthed off in the newspaper. I submitted “Oh, the Horror”, objecting when civic fathers cancelled a performance of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Censorship is bad.
I’d moved to Carrollton to live with my son’s family, leaving Charlotte, where our family lived for four generations. I wanted to write and told my children I would, when I retired. My daughter Sommer Joy sent me the barely-alive laptop she used in law school and said, ”Start writing.”
Carrollton was love at first sight. That February, my column was a love letter to you. I met people and told their stories. Like David Pollard, who owned Maple Street Diner and whose passion is bass fishing. Kathy Lumpkins, the artist who lived beside the library and decorated her property every holiday for the community to enjoy. Mitesh Patel, whose family owns Speedy Spot convenience store. He invited me to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, at the old WPA building. Narva Farris, the first Black Deputy Sheriff in Carroll County. He co-founded Re-Entry Coalition, and when he was five, the KKK rode through his yard. I wrote, “Every city has a past. The good news is, every city has a future.”
I audited classes at UWG (my nom de plume is Oldest Co-ed in Dixie), got acquainted with my community and only had time to submit columns monthly, later bi-monthly, then weekly. After a couple of years, a man approached me at the Cultural Arts Center and said, “I read you in the paper. Do you want to know what’s wrong with you? You care too much.” Guilty as charged, and relieved. I thought he was going to delve into my psyche.
I wrote about how Southerners talk, and what it means to be a Southern writer. It takes more than visiting Graceland. It’s earned through appreciation of history below the Mason-Dixon line and how the suffering on our bloodied soil didn’t break us; Carrollton’s wooden bridge that scared me nearly to death the first time I drove over it trying to avoid the train; the picnic for UWG international students Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club hosts every year and my delight seeing teenagers from abroad eat fried chicken the first time; and how I was glad I wore clean (actually new) underwear like mom said, in case I was in a car accident. I was, it was near-fatal, and a nurse brought my undies on a tray when I left the hospital.
I gave you more frivolity and tragedy, joy and sadness: My friend who left the Mormon Church and was shunned; my hacked laptop and fellow member of the Writers Guild who wanted to send money to rescue me. Maybe, a few readers would’ve sent money for the “kidnappers” in Nigeria to please keep me there; I told you about Fred and Anne Richards’ anonymous (until recently) memorial in a quiet Carrollton park that honored students and workers killed in the Tiananmen Square massacre and funny product warnings on packages. Year-end wrap-ups included the best new thing in town.
I attended the 90th anniversary of Rebecca Martin Garden Club and discovered what life was like in 1924 Carroll County. Florrye Chatham’s 1935 diary fell into my lap, and I shared entries about her life of hard work, simplicity and working in textile mills for $3.95 a week.
When Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson, MO, my column was “Grieve. Protest. Vote.” A letter to the editor called me “a racist who didn’t deserve to live in polite society.” Gee, I thought encouraging voting was good.
I wrote about millennials; the Me Too Movement and the unpassed Equal Rights Amendment a few times; COVID and wearing masks a few times; and I honored friends in Carrollton who passed away. I told you about the treasure trove of local history at UWG’s Ingram Library and how much I loved the Beatles, my favorite band. During Grammy season, my toes tapped to “Disco Inferno” as my fingers produced a trilogy of columns about pop music and cousin Sheila’s dance with prince Charles, future king of England.
Family kept popping up: Grandfather’s life; how mom made chow chow every year; my son’s bravery as an Atlanta Police Department sergeant whose job brings him in contact with humanity’s worst. And, when he was young and questioned my authority, saying, “I thought we lived in a democracy.” I told him we live in a Dee Deemocracy.
Sommer’s adventures filled space. She lives in D C, and tales of her world travels included a volcano and being told by North Korea’s Supreme Leader that foreigners should leave South Korea. Aunt Cynthia in Oxford, NC has a friend who didn’t believe my columns were written by Cynthia’s niece. My brother Bob had his picture taken by Bill Murray on Martha’s Vineyard. My ex-husband’s name appeared, as Calvin is one of my lawyers on speed dial.
Sentiment seeped into accounts of attending a family reunion for the first time, and Bob and I were no longer “lost” to them. We discovered a passel of lawyers on that branch of the family tree, and reconnected with dad’s first cousin, renowned saxophonist Lou Donaldson.
I wrote about tech genius kin and my flip phone, and that I regretted borrowing a turkey from a petting zoo and taking it to an elementary school, per request of a teacher. The turkey escaped (yes, they can fly), and if it had cleared another fence, would have landed on I-77 North near uptown Charlotte. The headline wouldn’t have been pretty.
I produced more than a few columns about voting and honoring veterans, a bunch of columns criticizing the NCAA and never enough columns about Duke basketball. I tired of writing about school shootings and mass shootings again and again…
You read about my colonoscopy and surprise that the doctor who performed it was my best friend’s brother. I regaled you with details about two weeks in Tanner hospital, praising nurses as “Angels in Scrubs”, before the phrase “essential worker” entered our lexicon.
I took a stand when states made it harder for Black people to vote and received an email from a reader who wanted to cancel her newspaper subscription, but decided to confront me instead. I replied I was glad I lived in a country with free speech and a free press. A letter to the editor accused me of tearing this country apart. I preach unity, but that’s not everybody’s cup of tea.
When my health took a turn last year, I retired the column. That lasted a month. Iowa’s new technology screwed up their caucus vote and our dog Sasha died, and I had to comment on both events.
Like any relationship, there’s been trouble in paradise. You and I were mostly compatible, until Trump was elected. I had a mission. I wouldn’t be the only journalist who didn’t point out he was a con man in-experienced in governing. One column asked if readers wanted his faults enumerated by date or most egregious. My criticism of how he handled the virus yielded a letter to the editor condemning me, with LOTS of capital letters asking how dare I complain about our GREAT LEADER.
That’s the gist of what interested me enough to comment on. Whether you’ve been along for the ride since I started, or just came onboard, thanks for reading. I’ve received fan mail from an “84-year old Yankee” and heard from folks who tell me to keep writing. I will, because ten years dispensing opinions makes me part of Carrollton’s fabric, life is a crazy quilt, and you accept my warps and wefts. I’ll keep writing because, as Albert Camus wrote, “What is happiness, except the simple harmony between a man and the life he leads?”
Anniversary aluminum is better than diamonds—you can leave my tin foil at the newspaper.
