I’m not on Facebook but I hear it’s a viral space where participants spar and war. Where a battle of wits and half-wits puts our divisions on display.
Thank goodness there’s a place to air grievances and no one gets hurt, at least physically. Facebook reflects the diversity of opinion in America and provides a snapshot of how split the country is.
The idyllic notion that America is a melting pot is a fantasy. Different people from different cultures from all over the world don’t move here and share thoughts and ideas that create one big new culture. We don’t become more homogeneous with different elements melting together into a common culture.
At our best, America is like a salad bowl where cultures tossed together retain their flavors. At our worst, we’re a sizzling caldron where politics can’t be discussed openly without it turning into an argument. One area that throws heat under the caldron is race relations.
Racial tensions go all the way back to the original settlers. The white European newcomers considered themselves superior to everyone else. That included the Native Americans who they would eventually take the land from. And the relations between white and Black Americans has never been a good one considering how Blacks got to this country in the first place. The doctrine of Manifest Destiny didn’t consider minorities.
Political tensions rose after voters completed their recent marathon — the longest election night ever. After four days waiting for results we can’t even agree that the presidential election was fair. I throw a flag on that claim. Without evidence, the false narrative that the presidency was “stolen” is not only fake news, it’s an insult to thousands of county election supervisors, their staffs and bi-partisan Board of Elections that perform their jobs with the accuracy it deserves.
Democracy depends on faith in our processes, and spurious claims of election day misdoings amount to sour grapes from sore losers. In fact, allegations of voter fraud and the offensive birtherism movement aimed at President Obama are pages from the same sinister playbook. Don’t be conned by reckless accusation.
In the words of a spiritual, Mahalia Jackson sang, “There is a balm in Gilead to make the wounded whole.” America needs a balm to heal our wounded country. We’ve sustained injuries from hate and discord. We’re broken by the COVID virus. There’s no cease-fire from our animus, no reconciliation for our grief.
We need a national day of mourning to acknowledge our losses and pain and come together.
Grief is universal. At some point in everyone’s life there will be at least one encounter with heartache. It may be from the death of a loved one, the loss of a job or the end of a relationship. We even grieve when our candidate loses a political race.
Sorrow is personal. It’s not neat and doesn’t follow timelines or schedules. You may cry, become angry, withdraw or feel empty. None of these things are unusual or wrong. Everyone grieves differently, but there are some commonalities in the stages and the order of feelings experienced.
In 1969, Elizabeth Kübler-Ross, a Swiss-American psychiatrist wrote in her book “On Death and Dying” that grief could be divided into five stages. Her observations came from years of working with terminally ill individuals.
Her theory was originally devised for people who were ill. But these stages of grief have been adapted for other experiences with loss.
The stages are denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. First, you start to deny the news and, in effect, go numb. You believe the conclusion is somehow mistaken and you cling to a false, preferable reality. Anger may not be clear-cut fury or rage. It can mask itself in feelings like bitterness or resentment. An example of the anger stage is, “They’re terrible bosses. I hope they fail.”
Where anger can feel very active, depression may feel like a quiet stage of grief. Acceptance is not necessarily a happy or uplifting stage and doesn’t mean you’ve moved past the loss. It means that you’ve accepted it and have come to understand what it means in your life now. Some voters need time to accept the results of the presidential election.
The best campaign ad I saw on television used the voice-over of actor Sam Elliott over a simple piano rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.” Elliott tells viewers that there is only one America and says, “No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains, just this great land and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we can find, futures we can shape, work to reward, dignity to protect. There is so much we can do if we choose to take on problems and not each other, and choose a president who brings out our best. Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree, just to agree that we all love this country and go from there.”
We all love this country. Let’s go from there and come together. It’s time to heal.
