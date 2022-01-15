On the anniversary of the insurrection, I pondered my way through national PTSD. But, not everyone was stressed. Some people denied what the world witnessed. Spouting alternative facts felt benign when Trump was elected. Now, untruths form an alternative reality, where some Americans happily reside.
It’s a sad day when I have to write what should be obvious to everyone — Biden won the election. It’s time to stop trafficking in the Big Lie that Trump won.
According to a new poll from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, nearly three-quarters of Republicans doubt that President Biden’s 2020 electoral victory was legitimate. Seventy-one% of GOP respondents said they don’t believe that Biden was rightfully elected to the White House, echoing Trump’s baseless claim that he was the actual winner of last year’s election.
It’s another sad day when I have to write what is obvious to everyone — January 6 was an insurrection — not just a bunch of tourists. It’s also time to stop trafficking in that lie. Thank goodness, efforts exist to set the record straight.
To establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th, Dr. Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, moderated a discussion with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham.To establish and preserve the truth, the House Select Committee investigates a web of gaslighting and fact distortion.
I ponder a lot. I think about issues, like equality, that impact me as a citizen. I contemplate ethical issues, like fairness. I wonder if our divisions can be mended. I’m concerned about man’s footprint on the environment.
I worry about Americans who live in an alternate reality, or alternate dream. I question why people act against their best self-interest and refuse to vaccinate. I reflect on information from multiple sources and dissect it to form opinions. I reflect, and ideas come to mind, sometimes, in the words of a song.
In 1845, James Russell Lowell, poet, abolitionist and Harvard Law School graduate, published a long poem in the Boston Courier, “Verses Suggested by the Present Crisis”, about the national debate over slavery and the impending war with Mexico after the annexation of slave-owning Texas by the United States.
The poem was incorporated into a well-known hymn about social responsibility that is still included in Protestant hymnals and was quoted by Martin Luther King in his 1966 “We Shall Overcome” speech. The lyrics speak to the choice that we have:
“Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide. In the strife of truth with falsehood,
for the good or evil side.” Violent forces tried to derail democracy. It’s time to decide whether we side with truth, or side with alternative reality. Right-minded people will ponder the facts and act accordingly.
January 6, in one of the most forceful speeches of his political career, Biden took sharp aim at Trump, accusing him of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, and that he and his followers held a dagger at the throat of democracy. Biden said, “We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle.”
For the brief, pro forma session of Congress that commemorated the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, only two past or present House Republicans bothered to show up. One was prominent elder statesmen Dick Cheney. Asked why he came, Cheney said, “It’s an important historical event. You can’t overestimate how important it is.” Besides him, Liz Cheney, and her staffers, no other Republicans were in sight. That was sad.
“Then it is the brave man chooses, while the coward stands aside…”
Winston Churchill observed, “Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others that have been tried.” By design, the flurry of lies about the last election sow seeds to disrupt future elections. We have been warned.
“Though the cause of evil prosper, yet ‘tis truth alone is strong.”
