My column is guided by the mantra of the old Dragnet TV show — just the facts, Ma’am. Non-fiction is my forte; imagination is not my strong suit.
January 20 at noon Joe Biden will be inaugurated the 46th president. Trump will become a private citizen, but won’t leave the public stage. His ego won’t let him fade into obscurity, he’s planning his next act and America has to live with that. He won’t surrender the limelight.
A segment of society scorns truth and craves titillating fantasy. Trump’s cult of personality will endure to feed his ego and spread conspiracy theories. Though endowed with unalienable rights, in the pursuit of happiness he consumes more than his fair share of oxygen.
It’s not imperative that Trump attend the Inauguration. But it would lack class if he steals the spotlight away from a venerable tradition and uses the time to counter-program an event or announce his next presidential campaign. If he does, he flips a middle finger at the White House and office of the president.
Let him rant and rage on Facebook. No one can stop him. But, major networks should not be manipulated into covering the Trump show and should be responsible. Inauguration Day belongs to America. Shame on any media outlet who decides to be a partner in crime if Trump hijacks our moment. Being his lackey is not a good look.
Television executives should have learned their lesson. CNN president Jeff Zucker regrets giving so much airtime on the network to Trump and his rallies early in the campaign season. In 2016, Zucker said, “Listen, because you never knew what he would say, there was an attraction to put those on the air.”
It was a mistake to cover every rally, antic and tweet, but networks did. The free publicity helped elect Trump. Now, we know who he is. Less anyone forget, I tallied a litany of his deeds and misdeeds – his acts and failures to act. These are not allegations, and I am not an alligator. The list is not fake news. It’s based on verifiable facts and video proof.
Forgive me if I omit salient points. There are only so many hours in a day to work on my recall. Never forget that he:
• Used a fake “university” to con people.
• Started his presidential journey by claiming that President Obama was not born in America.
• Stiffed cities with the bills to pay for his rallies.
• Ran the White House like a family business.
• Used his family foundation as a personal piggy bank.
• Thumbed his nose at presidential norms and norms of decency.
• Stood in front of a church and used a bible for a prop.
• Said he liked heroes who weren’t captured.
• Made fun of people by giving them demeaning nicknames.
• Made fun of a disabled reporter.
• Didn’t release his tax returns.
• Pushed a world leader aside to be center stage at a NATO summit.
• Cozied up to Putin and North Korea.
• Had more turnover in his cabinet than recent presidents.
• Disrespected a Gold Star family.
• Referred to Mexicans as drug dealers, criminals and rapists.
• Called thugs in Charlottesville “fine people.”
• Told the right-wing group the Proud Boys to “stand by.”
• Oversaw policies that separated immigrant children from their parents.
• Derided “anchor babies” while his wife anchored her parents’ path to citizenship.
• Defended re-tweeting baseless claims by saying he just “put it out there.”
• Bullied elected Republicans.
• Downplayed the coronavirus.
• Presided over a pandemic that claimed 286,000 lives.
• Told the country we’re turning the corner on COVID while cases soared.
• Claimed the election was rigged and used his defeat to raise money.
• Refused to concede.
• Denied president-elect Biden security briefings and access to health officials.
• Was impeached.
Trump has no more intention of following the traditional post-presidential playbook than he had in following the presidential one. November 14, his supporters rallied in Washington, D C to back claims of a “stolen election.” The situation quickly devolved into violence and clashes with counter-protesters. Trump called anti-fascist counter-protesters “scum” and urged the District’s police department to “do your job and don’t hold back.”
POTUS is addicted to chaos and knows that he’s irresistible to editors and producers. This has frustrated Democrats who see him dominating news cycles. “Break the habit everyone,” Democratic operative Joe Lockhart pleaded after a weekend that saw the outgoing president receive far more coverage than the incoming one. “Stop giving him what he wants — attention,” Lockhart argued on Twitter. “The President-elect is the story. COVID is the story.”
To remain the story, Trump could join forces with a media organization that gives him the adoration he craves and keeps his political prospects alive. Trump 24/7 is in our future.
Saturday, he pressured Gov. Kemp to call a special session of the legislature to overturn results and appoint electors who would back him, a person familiar with conversation told The Washington Post. Then, Trump joined seventeen states in the Texas SCOTUS suit to toss Biden electors.
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
