Dear Honorable Representatives,
Thank you for paying attention to my concern. First, I’ll dispense with the niceties. I hope this finds all Democratic members of Congress well and fully vaccinated. What with it being flu season, and COVID still wreaking havoc, it’s best to protect yourself. And, don’t forget the shots to protect you against shingles and pneumonia. That would be wise, because America needs you healthy and working at your desk.
You have important work to do: introduce bills, offer amendments and support President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda. His ambitious plan will create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families. In addition, the bill benefits climate change, child care, health care, education, and the infrastructure.
The President needs you to pass his agenda now. He’s dealing with a bunch of other thorny issues. It’s impossible to hit a home run every time at bat, and Biden’s dropping poll numbers reflect the challenges coming his way. The steady onslaught of crises creates many irons in his fire.
It’s been rough for him, what with vaccine hesitancy and mask protests, the anything but smooth withdrawal from Afghanistan, reproductive rights shenanigans in Texas, the makeshift camp set up by illegal immigrants who crossed the border, the clogged supply chain making consumers worry about availability of Christmas merch, the important voting rights bill Republicans keep blocking, the inquiry into the January 6 insurrection, when Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and assorted trouble-makers attempted to prevent the election from being certified and bring down democracy in the process, and please don’t forget the bizarre lie that math stopped working on Election Day, and he’s not the real president.
All that, and Biden has to use precious time brokering support from members of his own party. Plus the insanity of governing a country where 25% of the citizens don’t believe he won. Of course he won, the buck stops with him, and you’re a member of his team. I need you to be team players.
There’s no I in team, so I’ll leave Manchin and Sinema out of the request I’m making. They’re obstructionists who have their own agenda. Because Republicans won’t co-sign initiatives from Democrats, the President needs you to do your job. America needs you to do your job.
Democrats hold the reins of power, but only by a margin as thin as a gnat’s whisker. Politicians want power, and y’all have it. Don’t blow it. The opportunity to hold the legislative and executive branches of government could slip away from you in the mid-term elections.
Do you want the first line of your Wikipedia biography to identify you for posterity as being responsible for de-railing your president’s plan?
Tick tock, honorable Reps. The clock is ticking. You’re dragging your feet. Time’s a wastin’. Sand is filling the bottom of the hourglass. My patience with you is running out. Mitch McConnell and his Republicans are probably taking bets on when your in-fighting will blow up Biden’s signature agenda.
I wish we were on agreeable terms, I do, but it’s clear you need a good talking to. I’m not happy with you right now. That will happen when you fulfill your responsibility and stop impeding Biden’s major plan. Imagine everything that can be accomplished when it’s a done deal.
In full disclosure, I have no standing to offer an opinion on this issue, because I’m a former Democrat. It was Will Rogers who said, “I’m not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.” Decades ago, that kind of disorganized dysfunction at the local level made me call the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections and tell them to change my registration to Independent. I can still argue my case based on common sense.
Let me assure you I understand the degree of difficulty in the quest to make an agenda a reality. Making laws is like making sausage-it’s a messy process. Since politics is the art of compromise, you have to give a little to get a little.
The astronomical original cost of the plan was a no-starter, had to be pared down and the number of programs reduced. There’s a lot going on that I don’t see, what with behind the scenes negotiation, shuttle diplomacy and give and take to get the bill over the finish line.
It’s rumored that agreement is in sight. When that happens, Democrats will show the country what an organized party can accomplish.
