I’m not an expert on anything but know a little about a lot of things. When the weather person announced the latest storm brewing was Epsilon, I counted on my fingers. I knew it would be the fifth storm named for a Greek letter: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon. I pledged a sorority in college, Delta Sigma Theta, and pledgees learned the Greek alphabet.
Greek minutia doesn’t come in handy very often, but I never know when a tidbit of arcane information will make me look smart. That’s why learning something is my daily goal.
Last weekend I stumbled upon the History Channel miniseries “The Men Who Built America.” Originally broadcast in the Fall of 2012, the program focused on the lives of Cornelius Vanderbilt, John D, Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan and Henry Ford. The docudrama explained how their industrial innovations and business empires revolutionized modern society.
Their advances built the country with steel, created automotives, fueled them with oil and gasoline and lit the country with electricity, which had the added use of producing the first electric chair.
They were men who left their mark on the country by building railroads and banking institutions, who partnered with Edison so he could perfect the lightbulb. Men who modernized America. Men who left their names on libraries, foundations and a great music hall.
Maybe I slept through those lessons in America history or maybe it was so long ago that I forgot the details. I didn’t know all the facts the series presented. It was fascinating to learn how the rich got richer, what drove the ambitious men, about risk-taking and family pressures to succeed and about rivalries between tycoons. Working conditions in factories were harsh and strikes were deadly. I learned that at one time, the Pinkerton Detective agency was bigger than the military.
I add trivia knowledge from any source that comes my way. Books, newspapers, magazines, music, pop culture, my daughter Sommer’s travels, etc. When I watch Jeopardy, sometimes I blurt out the answer to a random question and wonder how I even knew that.
If I was a contestant on Jeopardy it might go like this — Me: “Active Volcanoes” for $2,000. Alex Trebek: One of the most active volcanoes in Ecuador. Me: What is Sangay?
I know the answer because my daughter Sommer won’t vacation in Myrtle Beach, like I’ve begged her to do countless times. Sures, she can get into a lot of trouble there, but at least they don’t have a volcano.
Last month, Sommer and a friend took a weekend jaunt to Guayaquil, Ecuador, a country south of Colombia that straddles the equator. Sommer said she’s never been sprayed and disinfected as much as she was that weekend in Ecuador.
When she made travel plans she saw something on the tourism website about seismic activity but didn’t know what it meant. What it meant was Sangay had been in constant eruptive activity since 1628, when it last erupted. The volcano, located about 5,230 meters above sea level in an unpopulated region of the southern Amazonian province of Morona Santiago, began a new eruptive period in May of last year.
During their weekend Sommer and her friend returned from a Sunday excursion to the beach and the sky turned
dark as they approached their resort. Ash fell from the sky. I’d think the locals would’ve been running to and fro and screaming, but no. People calmly swept up the volcanic ash from the streets and went about their business. Sommer’s dad and I were not so calm when flights were cancelled for the obvious reason.
Sommer and her friend couldn’t leave until flights resumed. They booked one to Ft. Lauderdale, but that plane broke down on the tarmac. Another delay.
When they landed in Florida they took an Uber to Miami to complete their return home, Sommer to Washington and the friend to Atlanta. By then they were laughing and relieved to be on U. S. soil. The Uber driver asked where they’d been. When they told him, he said, “Oh yeah, the volcano.”
Finally back in D. C., sirens woke Sommer at 5 AM the next morning. The house across the street from her condo was on fire. She watched brave firemen climb ladders up to the roof to fight the flames. I asked if she’d had enough excitement for the week. She admitted she could stand less excitement.
I can’t write about learning and not mention Grandmother, who graced the world for ninety-eight years and said she learned something new every day. I want to be like her. That’s why I follow my curiosity and see where it leads me. That’s why I like meeting people and hearing their stories. That’s why I audited classes at UWG for five years after I moved to Carrollton from Charlotte.
A non-traditional student like me lived when many of the events we studied took place and I weaved my experiences into the discussions. I hope my being in their classes influenced students to keep learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.