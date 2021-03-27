Everywhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout. There’s double joy in Indianapolis — because mighty Duke is out. I poached Ernest Thayer’s ballad “Casey at the Bat”, because it takes an epic poem to mimic the place a powerhouse holds in college basketball lore.
For the first time since 1995, a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball tournament is being played without Duke Blue Devils. The NCAA selection committee deemed Duke’s record not good enough after they went 13-11 in the pandemic-altered season.
Their absence saddens me.
Last year, COVID cancelled the competition, and my annual wait for March Madness lasted two years. I turned on CBS to watch the Road to the Final Four but changed the channel after 30 seconds. I’m not interested in a dance my team wasn’t invited to.
I’m a sore loser in a bad mood.
The fast-paced, win or go home March Madness shrinks the field from 68 teams to four in two-and-a-half weeks. I watch from Selection Sunday until the nets are cut down. I scream when my team scores. My heart sinks with missed rebounds. I cringe when there’s an injury — I want players healthy, so it’s a fair game.
I surrender to the hype. My passion for the sweaty ballet that is college basketball has roots in North Carolina, where I was born..
We’re proud of our universities and their basketball teams. On the national stage, we could only cheer for NASCAR until college basketball put us in the spotlight. Before that, I booed when John Wooden and UCLA won a string of national championships.
I brag that my former state has one of the best sports rivalries of all time: Duke vs UNC. Duke’s aggressive floor-slapping confidence wasn’t endearing, but I love almost everything the sports world hates about them. I did not like it when Christian Laettner stomped on an opponent’s chest after a dead ball. Laettner said it was just a love tap.
When Tyler Hansbrough played for UNC, Duke fans joked, “No blood, no foul.”
I put the “fan” in fanatic. I’m the sixth man. My cheering wills balls into the basket. I only watch the Big Dance because I have a dog in the fight. Duke is usually in the fight. If not, I begrudgingly root for UNC.
My daughter says that makes me disloyal. Although you have to root for the home team, loyalty is important. When Kyrie Irving abandoned Duke after eleven games to play for the pros, he was dead to me.
I pay attention to hoops headlines because of my beef with the NCAA.
I’m angry with them because a lawyer word-smithed the term “student athlete” so colleges wouldn’t have to pay workman’s compensation for players’ injuries. I’m angry the billion dollar corporation that governs college sports makes a ton of money from the toil of athletes but refuses to pay them. The excuse is that an education is the quid pro quo athletes receive.
I’m angry about the unequal treatment of female athletes. Examples of the disparities during the tournament left egg on the NCAA’s face.
I’ve written more columns about Duke basketball and the NCAA than other topics. Readers who are sports enthusiasts come along for the ride. Readers like my brother Bob, who knows endless minutia about sports. He plays (snooze) golf. I gained sports credibility in his eyes with my column about the O’Bannon antitrust class action lawsuit. It challenged the NCAA’s use of former student athletes’ images for commercial purposes.
Readers like Carrollton resident and octogenarian Vern Zander. The Duke fan and avid bicycler has biked across America. He liked my 2018 column about Duke’s Zion Williamson. Zander’s wife had recently passed and he wondered where Duke fans could watch basketball.
Duke is done for this year, but I have my memories.
In 1992, Duke played Kentucky in what’s regarded as the best college basketball game ever. Duke’s Grant Hill hurled a ball inbound the length of the court. Laettner caught the ball at the foul line, bounced it once, turned and made The Shot that beat Kentucky. That’s when I became a Blue Devil for life. In the ESPN documentary, “I Hate Christian Laettner”, he said he had 2.1 seconds to shoot and didn’t have to rush. I love the cockiness of elite basketball players.
I won’t mourn UNC’s blowout loss. I don’t care if Sister Jean puts her thumb on the spiritual scale for Loyola. I’ll console myself by watching The Shot on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.