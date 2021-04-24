Up above my head, I hear music in the air. That makes me know there’s a party somewhere. Those immortal words form the bridge of 1976s “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps. I didn’t expect to write three serial columns about music, but I go with the flow.
First, I wrote about GRAMMYs Salute to The Sounds of Change. Next, a cousin’s email lead me to write about the 50th anniversary of the Philly sound and the role a relative played. When I sent friends a clip of dancers boogying down a Soul Train line and captioned it, “We did that and we wore that!”, my ex-husband Calvin responded, “Don’t remember what happened to my green & white plaid monster bell bottoms and platform shoes (I was 6’8” in them)...but they were hip!”
The die was cast. That fashion image compelled me to comment on disco and complete the trilogy. I researched “Disco Inferno”, inspired by a scene in the 1974 blockbuster film The Towering Inferno, and wrote Calvin, “I think I found your platform shoes. One of The Trammps is wearing them in this video!” (www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_sY2rjxq6M)
According to folklore, disco was born Valentine’s Day, 1970, when disc jockey David Manusco opened The Loft in New York City. The underground club, which didn’t sell booze and could dodge NYC’s licensing laws, birthed a musical genre that devoured the decade.
In the days before the internet, it was easier for things to become national obsessions. Fewer media sources meant a higher concentration of eyeballs on the products. The seventies was a time of fads, from pet rocks to lava lamps. The white three-piece suit and black shirt worn by John Travolta for the “Saturday Night Fever” climactic dance competition became iconic of the disco era and a fashion statement of its own. The movie soundtrack featured The Trammps urging, “burn, baby, burn.”
Disco was a time of mirror balls, open-necked shirts, wide lapels, afros, platform shoes and go-go boots. Mine were knee-high white leather. It was a time to get down. By 1979, there seemed to be an endless supply of disco—and an endless supply of negativity about the sound.
People called the music mindless and shallow, a bunch of imbecilic boogie-oogie-oogies over a monotonous, robotic beat. Disco culture was said to be consumerist and celebrity-obsessed; a setting where fashionably dressed somebodies could carouse inside a club while the nobodies were stuck behind the velvet rope outside. Disco rapidly faded in 1980, but still offers a sanctuary for outsiders to party.
When I recall a disco song, with its driving, repetitive beat, it’s hard to get it out of my head. Stroll with me down memory lane as I remember favorites: Donna Summer — “I Feel Love”, Thelma Houston — “Don’t Leave Me This Way”, Chic — “Good Times”, Candi Staton — “Young Hearts Run Free”, Funkadelic — “One Nation Under a Groove”, Patrice Rushen — “Forget-me-Nots.” Diana Ross was queen of several musical genres. Her “Love Hangover” ran seven-and-a-half minutes and tested dancing endurance, with a faster tempo change two-and-a-half minutes into the song. “Disco Inferno” is the best, with insane bass grooves. The song provides a heap of memories for a reason.
It topped the disco charts when Calvin and I saw The Trammps perform their hit at Raleigh’s fairgrounds. The rustic performing space had folding chairs, and the previous occupants might have been livestock.
After the show ended, the band threw copies of their album into the frenzied crowd. Vinyl LPs sailed like frisbees, and one landed almost within reach. I dived to retrieve it and ended up on the bottom of a disco scrum pile. I shouldn’t have risked injury for a souvenir that cost, maybe $5. But it was the 70s, and I was less smart.
Music reflects the times and the times are reflected in music. Jazz became wildly popular in the “Roaring Twenties”, a decade that witnessed unprecedented economic growth and prosperity. Jazz music influenced dances, fashion and culture.
During the Great Depression, songs provided a way for people to complain about lost jobs and impoverished circumstances. A famous song was 1932s “Brother Can You Spare a Dime?” Songs were used to raise people’s spirits and give them hope for better times. “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries” told listeners, “Don’t take it serious, it’s too mysterious.”
The 60s, dominated by the Vietnam War and protests for Civil Rights and equality for women, saw assassinations of John Kennedy and Martin Luther King and the Cuban Missile Crisis. It’s not surprising that when the traumatic decade ended, society sought enjoyment in disco music. It was fun to dance to and roller-skate to. And after a challenging decade, America wanted to have fun.
Will these pandemic times spawn music that’s serious or vapid? Will tunes comfort loss and loneliness or take our minds off suffering? Forget chicken soup. I need disco music for the soul.
Murphy can be reached at shareyouropinions@yahoo.com.
