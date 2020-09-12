Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.