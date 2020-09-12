In this tense pre-election climate, worse case scenarios to come to mind — lack of equipment adequate for the post office to process ballots in a timely manner, vote count challenges and refusal to concede defeat. While I hope none of that happens, my election anxiety is DEFCON 3.
Defense readiness condition, DEFCON, is an alert used by the Armed Forces that increases in severity to match varying military situations. DEFCON 5, exercise term FADE OUT is the lowest state of readiness. DEFCON 1, COCKED PISTOL, means nuclear war is imminent or has already started.
The 1983 Cold War science fiction film “WarGames” introduced me to DEFCON. The movie dramatized how a computer tied into the nuclear weapons control system and unable to tell the difference between simulation and reality attempted to start World War III. The plot seemed plausible in the 1980’s because I wasn’t fond of technology and computers were mysterious.
Today, when every grid can be hacked, I sound more prescient in hindsight and less like a Luddite.
The election is not far from my mind. I might not want to write about it but feel an imperative to monitor what’s happening and call attention to abnormalities. The clock is counting down with 52 days to go, and it’s hard to think about what else is happening in the world. That includes the death machine that is COVID-19. We’ll deal with the pandemic and it’s fallout for a long time. Still, the election bears down like a freight train, and it’s hard to ignore.
I’m pretty laid back, a go with the flow kind of girl. But I can’t be the only American who feels like I need to mainline Valium to get through these upcoming deadlines — Nov. 3: Presidential election, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.: Before a joint session of Congress, the vice president opens electoral votes from each state in alphabetical order. At the end of the count, Pence declares the name of the next president. Jan. 20: Inauguration.
For it to work, our electoral system relies on voter confidence. This year assurance that ballots will be counted is muddled under a cloud of deliberate mis-directions and series of unfortunate events. The Post Office kerfuffle about removing mail boxes and sorting equipment causes confusion and chaos. Trump’s suggestion to supporters in North Carolina to both absentee vote and vote at the polls so they can test the system encourages a crime. Voting twice in NC is a felony.
My election anxiety is DEFCON 3, which means I’m halfway to going ballistic.
I miss in-person voting. When I lived in Charlotte, Election Day was a civic reunion with neighbors I only saw at the polls. The same registrars worked decade after decade. There was a welcome familiarity about the routine and pride in doing my job as a citizen in the company of fellow citizens. It was like a Norman Rockwell painting.
Choices provided by mail-in ballots, absentee voting or no excuses voting are flashpoints heightened by COVID-19 challenges. The U S doesn’t have a national election system or state systems. Requirements vary by county as their Boards of Elections are responsible for ensuring fair elections within their boundary.
I requested my absentee ballot August 31 through the Secretary of State’s website and received this response: “We have received your request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming 2020 General Election. Once your county mails your ballot (the end of September) you can login to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page to view your Absentee Ballot status.” I will monitor the movement of my ballot because that’s as important as tracking an Amazon order.
A majority of the electorate intends to vote early in person or by mail this year. Results will take time so election night might be election week. Neither candidate should concede early unless there’s a landslide.
Mishaps from Georgia’s June primary must not repeat. Long lines caused by the new voting system, relocated voting places and inadequate poll worker training resulted in state and local election officials passing the buck. Everyone searched for solutions. To settle their recent player strike, the NBA engaged in a civic engagement initiative that converts arenas it owns into polling places to provide a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID-19.
Election Day needs to be error-free as possible because law suits await to challenge anything that goes awry. I hope all goes well. I need the process to be fair. I don’t want thumbs on the scale. Not from Russia or China. Not from the Postmaster General or hackers. I don’t want disinformation or shenanigans.
When the people speak with their votes, democracy wins. I hope citizens accept the election results with dignity. The last thing America needs is to raise the DEFENSE CONDITION
