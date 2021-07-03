I’ve been at odds with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for a long time. They allegedly act in the best interests of college athletes. In fact, the organization makes a ton of money off players’ talent, but doesn’t share their wealth with them.
Last month, the Supreme Court gave college basketball and football players a modest victory. The Court ruled against the NCAA’s restrictions on education-related perks for student athletes. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote, “To the extent it means to propose a sort of judicially ordained immunity from the terms of the Sherman Act for its restraints of trade—that we should overlook its restrictions because they happen to fall at the intersection of higher education, sports and money—we cannot agree.” Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued the NCAA was profoundly exploitative. His opinion shreds their basic argument that amateurism is an important tradition that must be preserved.
Wednesday, the NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors set the stage for student athletes to make money off their own names, images and likenesses. Their system is changing as you read this.
I have been critical of the NCAA. My column from September 13, 2015 fits this moment:
It’s time to play fair
In the world of college sports, big plays take place in courtrooms. Money is the crux of issues. Should college athletes who generate big bucks for their schools receive compensation? It’s a big question.
I raised the question during basketball’s March Madness. I complained about student-athletes, the talent behind the industry, being prohibited by the NCAA from reaping financial benefits. The NCAA governs college sports.
The pending Ed O’Bannon antitrust lawsuit has potential to be a game changer for an outdated and selfish system. The lawsuit, filed by former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon, accuses the NCAA of fixing at zero the amount players can receive from video games and other products using players’ names and likenesses.
In a surprise move, the NCAA just ended its relationship with game maker Electronic Arts (EA). Severing the tie signals concern about O’Bannon’s claim former college players are entitled to payment for EA’s use of their images. I don’t know much about EA, but I’m familiar with their popular video game “Madden NFL.” Do you think EA uses John Madden’s name without paying him?
Until the decision to dump the game maker, the NCAA faced the possibility, if not the probability, of endless payments to athletes whose moves and uniform numbers were featured in EA games. Each year’s game edition added to damages awarded to players, if players were successful.
Days before the fourth anniversary of O’Bannon’s quest for compensation for college athletes, the NCAA admitted it may have a problem and wanted to put a cap on potential losses. Led by a pair of Arizona Wildcats, six current college football players from major programs joined O’Bannon’s lawsuit. The move raised stakes in a court battle that challenged the economic model of big-time college sports. By adding their names to the lawsuit, players enhanced chances damages in the suit could reach billions of dollars. The move by O’Bannon’s lawyers could result in players taking a share of the NCAA’s television money.
The tide turned in favor of the little guy. In a 2-1 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court EA used images in its video games of several ex-NCAA athletes without their permission in its NCAA football and basketball series.
Technology outpaced ethics, and EA appropriated athletes’ likenesses before rules were in place. Now, it’s time to play fair. And pay up. Compensation for college athletes has been debated a long time. A once-distant cloud on the horizon erupted into a storm with the potential to transform college sports.
Revenue for the NCAA is projected at almost $800 million this year, most of the income generated by rights agreement with Turner/CBS Sports. The majority of the money goes to the Division I membership, or to support championships or programs to benefit student-athletes.
Imagine football Saturday when Georgia Tech plays Georgia. You’re going to the big game. Thick aromas waft from tail-gate banquets. Hordes of fans dressed in school colors surge into the crowded stadium. Rivalry resonates to the beat of marching bands.
Cheerleaders in short skirts wave pom poms. Crazed undergrads with painted faces add to the spectacle. Referees in black and white stripes stand ready to blow their whistles and throw flags. The scene crackles with excitement, like firecrackers on the Fourth of July. Is this what you paid to see?
What if uniformed Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs didn’t explode from the tunnel? There’s no game without gladiators battling on the field. Young men risk brain injury for school pride and a chance to be noticed by the pros. Athletes are the main attraction. All else is sideshow.
Athletes should be paid for their likeness and their labor. It wouldn’t be game day without them. It’s past time to share.
