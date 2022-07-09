This item appeared July 1 in Newsweek magazine: “The continued rise of Ron DeSantis has now resulted in the Republican becoming favorite to win the 2024 election,” Matthew Shaddick, Smarkets Head of Political Markets said in a statement to Newsweek magazine.
Don’t pop the champagne yet. I anticipate a grueling primary and long uphill political road between now and Inauguration. If it’s not too absurd for troublemakers to pronounce that all future elections are rigged, then it’s not too early to re-print my Jan. 13, 2011, column about the importance of voting.
Didn’t vote? Don’t complain.
At the risk of sounding like the beloved, recently departed curmudgeon-in chief Andy Rooney, you know what I don’t understand? It’s why people don’t vote.
I wish there was a star of shame that shines on citizens who ditch voting on Election Day, illuminating those who abdicated their civic duty. When it comes to choosing who governs and other public referenda, our voices decide. Voting is that voice, and should not be taken for granted.
I’m unforgiving when people shirk their responsibility to vote. That’s disrespectful of a hard-fought win. For generations, voting has been a priority in my family. I have early memories of discussing news over the two daily papers that came to our house. I follow the dramas that determine what our state and country will become.
Our family never misses an election, and voting is part of my cultural DNA. I took grandmother to vote when she was in her 90’s. Because she had difficulty walking, a precinct worker brought the ballot to our car.
When I directed a civic literacy program, the goal was to create a generation of educated voters, and inspire them to participate in our democracy. Students in grades K-12 studied candidates and issues in school and then accompanied their parents to the polls to cast their vote on a special ballot. Votes were tallied and reported as the kid’s vote. We hoped voter apathy would become a thing of the past.
An event that occurred in 1994 sparked spirited conversations among students and educators in the voting program: the first free election in South Africa. Television coverage of long lines of people waiting in the heat provoked comparisons with attitudes toward voting in the USA.
According to Becky Deese, Carroll County Elections Supervisor, in Tuesday’s election, overall voter turnout for Carrollton and Carroll County was 12.2%. She wishes the percentage was higher, because, “Voting is an honorable right that people fought for.”
I’m bewildered by the excuses I’ve heard for not voting:
I only vote in the important elections. Local elected officials decide property values, make decisions regarding how to spend your tax dollars and attend to public safety issues and school system concerns. Their decisions affect our lives daily. What’s more important than that?
I don’t know who/what the candidates/issues are. I’ve only lived in Carrollton several months, and could have played the “newcomer card” as an excuse not to vote. I chose instead to research the candidates running for the vacated Senate District 28 seat, and make an informed decision. There were also opportunities to meet the candidates.
I don’t want to serve jury duty. Voter registration is not the sole determinant for jury pools.
I didn’t have time to vote. In Carroll County, early voting was available for 21 days prior to the election. The polls were open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You don’t need a reason to request an absentee ballot. This is the worst excuse.
My vote doesn’t matter. Consider the margins of victory that decided races this week: Mayor of Carrollton — 15 votes; City Council Ward 4 — five votes; Mt. Zion City Council Ward 2 — two votes. Your vote does matter.
Deese talked about a young American soldier on his second tour in Afghanistan whose job included building concrete bunkers to provide protection for voters during their 2010 Parliamentary election. In that fledgling democracy, voters need bunkers for protection from bomb explosions and rocket attacks. In America, rain affects voter turnout.
Next year, there will be five elections, with the possibility of more. I hope everyone remembers this year’s close elections and decides to participate in the electoral process. I challenge you to remember that soldier in Afghanistan, and paraphrase the post office creed: Neither rain, nor sleet nor gloom of night shall stay me from the swift completion of my duty as a citizen.
Because of the close races, the election won’t be certified until Monday at 5 p.m. If you’re unhappy with the outcome of the election and didn’t exercise your right to vote, you can’t complain.
