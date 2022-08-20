BREAKING NEWS flashed across the television screen announcing the house call that the FBI made on the former president’s Florida’s home. Sources told both Newsweek and The Wall Street Journal that an informant tipped off authorities that classified government documents might’ve been improperly stored at Mar-a-Lago.
The person was also said to have pinpointed exactly where the documents were. The feds wanted their papers back and they were tired of asking for them. Newsweek’s sources also said the search was timed to take place while He Who Shall Not Be Named was away to try to avoid giving the former president a photo op and to lower the profile of the search. That wasn’t to be in Maga world.
I braced for the predictable reactions, but wasn’t prepared for how quickly the situation overheated. When I read that some on the far right have been calling for civil war since the raid, I understood that people were overheated, too.
Citizens weigh in based on their tribe, politicians according to their party, and me? I check with a lawyer/friend to affirm my hope that previously-evaded justice is on the horizon for the habitual Rule-breaker-in-Chief, who once bragged that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. He conducted his presidency with the same arrogant indifference to rules with the confidence that his base won’t abandon him.
I email my friend the hopeful question, “Dominoes falling?” He responds, “They’re, at least, leaning...precariously”! He’s right—convicting POTUS45 is like trying to nail Jello to the wall. I wouldn’t bet on the outcome of criminal probes he faces, but take comfort in hopes that the gravity of evidence make leaning dominoes topple.
Although armed with a legally-obtained warrant, the FBI ignited a firestorm when they searched the former president’s home. The search was unprecedented, because he’s an unusual president who didn’t respond to a request to return items he took from the White House. It wasn’t a raid, although that sounds more dramatic, provides red meat for his followers, fodder for Justice Department critics, ratings for cable news and opportunities for politicians to bloviate.
So, Republican congressmen lined up to criticize the FBI and call for Attorney General Merrick Garland to be investigated and impeached. When the search warrant was released, the sensitivity of the stolen documents became clear, but that knowledge didn’t tamp down misguided finger-pointing. Even when revealed that national security was at risk, loyalists stood by the bandit who took government records and didn’t immediately return them.
At first, the FBI and the Department of Justice stayed quiet about the reason for the search, while numerous media outlets and He Who’s son Eric suggested it was because of material that Trump took from the White House in a possible violation of the Presidential Records Act. Then, Garland said he could talk about the search, because POTUS45 brought it up.
He does things his way. He’s reckless, erratic, undisciplined and irrational, so it’s concerning when he takes government documents and keeps them at his Florida clubhouse, where characters from around the world wander around. Those historical records document the presidency and belong to the American people. They’re not souvenirs from his trip to Washington.
Now, everyone has seen the warrant and list of documents retrieved, so will Republicans who screamed in opposition to the subpoena being served kindly ask POTUS why he took the documents and what he planned to do with them. And please ask his supporters if it’s alright for him to be above the law.
He pleaded the Fifth Amendment at least 440 times to avoid answering questions in his four-hour deposition with New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office in lower Manhattan. That sounds like a whole lot of self-incrimination.
When the records were reported missing in January, I was outraged by his audacity. In February, they took 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago and also asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether POTUS45 broke the law in the handling of these documents. There’s a protocol for presidential papers and records to be collected by the National Archives, and it’s not to go on a Florida vacation.
Was the theft of documents just another middle finger to presidential norms? Or did he have malevolent intentions? Like, pass America’s secrets along to a foreign country? Or sell them on the open market and betray his country? Thank goodness for the informer close to POTUS45 who guided agents to where documents were kept. Thank goodness patriotism trumped loyalty.
We need more trust in our institutions and fewer conspiracy theories.
