I’m optimistic and blessed with a half-full glass. Even though my grandson calls me Miss Worse Case Scenario. I praise the good and lament bad things that happen. I trust my instincts to ensure my North Star doesn’t fade.
I’m compassionate, but sometimes a curmudgeon like Andy Rooney, the late 60 Minutes correspondent, who hated things that annoyed him. My empathy and sympathy overflow when life gives people, or nations, hard knocks. I study social relationships and institutions. That sums up why I’m writing about the Olympics again, so soon. But this column isn’t about athletic excellence and medals. I’m writing about the spineless International Olympic Committee (IOC), who failed its obligation to protect the integrity of the Games. Who won’t stand up to Russia. I’m writing about how scandal tarnished my love of the global athletic competition.
While I enjoyed the pageantry of the opening ceremony, bad decisions surrounding an ice skater cooled my ardor, and I didn’t care a whit about the closing ceremony. Let me set the stage, or in this case, the rink: The IOC officially banned Russia from competing in the Games due to a massive, sophisticated state-run doping regime that cheated dozens of athletes at the 2014 Olympics and Paralympic Games. Russia won the most medals at both events. Yet the IOC made a mockery of the ban by allowing athletes to compete under the banner of “Russian Olympic Committee.”
The penalty had no teeth. Their athletes still competed, just not as a nation, as a loophole. It’s still the same dictator, who sits in the stands sopping up Olympic glory, while suffering no consequences for cheating. The argument was it’s not fair to punish athletes for a corrupt system, because they are innocent. I argue that punishment needs to be meted out, or we arrive where we are today.
First, kudos to ice skating’s Nathan Chen, who won a gold medal for his masterful solo performance. The Quad King is a rock star. But his medal for team figure skating hangs in limbo over a new Russian doping scandal. And the IOC executes the embarrassing gymnastics of trying to put lipstick on a pig.
You know the story. Skating phenom Kamila Valieva’s positive drug test overshadowed the Winter Games, creating a crisis entirely of the IOC’s own making. Every time it has had the opportunity to take a hard stance with Russia and fulfill its role to promote Olympic values, the IOC has failed to medal. And Valieva failed in her attempt to win a gold medal in women’s individual figure skating. She stumbled and fell and came in fourth. It was hard to watch her heaving and crying in emotional pain on international television. Her dream had turned into a nightmare. The 15-year-old who came to Beijing to win the hearts of skating fans around the world ended up the poster girl for doping.
IOC President Thomas Bach watched her botched competition on television and reacted like much of the world. With shock. With concern. With plenty of rage. He told the media, “There is a minor, a 15-year-old girl, who obviously has a drug in her body which should not be in her body. And the ones who have administered this drug in her body, these are the ones who are guilty.”
Don’t bet any money on what he plans to do about it. The ice skater failed, and she was failed. By the system and by the adults in her life, like coaches, officials and doctors. Did someone feed a girl heart medication so it could improve her endurance? It’s possible, or even likely, that due to Valieva’s age, her handlers were purposely doping a child, because there was no concern about what would happen. Maybe they create the greatest skater on earth. Or maybe they get caught. That didn’t matter to Russia.
“Irreparable harm,” is what the Court of Arbitration for Sport used as justification for bending logic and the rules to allow Valieva to skate, despite a positive drug test hanging over her head. But irreparable harm was done. To the sport, and to the Olympics.
Athletes have the right to know they are competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately, that right is being denied. This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sports by Russia.
The IOC is getting what it deserves for not holding Russia accountable for doping. They have gotten away with it before, with little consequence, so they don’t bother to play by the rules. Why should they?
