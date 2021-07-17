I’m only two degrees of separation from the Olympics. It makes the wide world of sports smaller to know someone who knows someone who’s sponsoring and designing track uniforms for a West African team.
My daughter Sommer went to law school with Major Clemens, who’s originally from Liberia. I remember him because law school is rife with competition, and they had a brother/sister, sworn enemy relationship. Sommer visited me a couple of weeks ago and carried a new travel bag. She wore out her Tory Burch satchel.
Sommer was excited about her vegan leather, cobalt blue hard to buy shopping bag. They’re so trendy that people stopped her in the airport and asked how she got the tote. The It bag features a T C logo for the New York designer who’s been in the fashion game since 2005. He’s Telfar Clemens, Major’s brother and business partner. When Telfar announced in ”The New York Times” that he would outfit Team Liberia, “Vogue”, the arbiter of fashion, placed him in the pantheon with Ralph Lauren and Stella McCarthy, who have designed Olympic uniforms. “Vogue” wrote that the Liberian track team’s uniforms will be the coolest.
The world pauses to unite with athletes, while pandemic-postponed Olympics take place under a coronavirus state of emergency. Tokyo venues will ban spectators. I reprint my August 12, 2012 column because newcomers move to town, readers miss or forget what I wrote and the reflections remain relevant:
The thrill of victory
Determined faces. Rivalry and heartbreak. Broken world records. A historic race by a pioneering double amputee. A man named Bolt ran like lightning. Relative unknowns became household names in an instant. Young people who dedicated much of their lives to a pursuit crashed and burned in a single event.
That wide range of human experiences packed seventeen days of the XXX Olympiad.
Count me among those who watched the Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing four years ago and thought London should just light the torch in 2012 and start the games. I didn’t think any country could top one of the most impressive spectacles ever produced.
London didn’t cower in the shadow of their predecessor, but did it their way. They celebrated England’s contributions to the world. They showcased what they hold dear. They opened their hearts and were gracious hosts. Athletes represented their countries and came to play. The world came together in a celebration of achievement. There are many items on the menu of what it takes to be a champion, and we rejoice in their victories. Olympians might say triumph doesn’t just show up. It started with a dream and resides at the end of long road littered with sacrifice and injuries. Spectators cheer the journey’s end, but can’t the appreciate years of lessons and laps, repetitions and morning practices. There’s a reason so many athletes shout-out to their mothers. For a few weeks every two years (Winter Games take place in 2014 in Sochi, Russia), we break from world affairs and usual pursuits. We shelve troubles, suspend concern about our differences, and revel in the Olympic spirit.
Sometimes, politics intrude. After choosing Berlin for the 1936 Summer Olympics, controversy erupted when the Nazi regime came to power. While Hitler’s propaganda touted Aryan ideals and prowess, Black athlete Jesse Owens won four gold medals. The Olympic Committee suspended South Africa from competition in 1964 due to apartheid issues and didn’t reinstate them until 1992. I remember outrage in1968 when two Black athletes strayed from conventional podium behavior in Mexico City and raised their fists in what they called a human rights salute. Many saw it as a Black power salute. The 1972 Munich games were devastated by tragedy. Eleven Israeli athletes and coaches were murdered by Palestinian gunmen, and the Olympics lost their innocence. I hope we don’t repeat past mistakes, like the era of boycotts. The United States didn’t participate in the Moscow Olympics in 1980 as a protest against the Soviet war in Afghanistan. In tit-for-tat retaliation, Soviets boycotted Los Angeles games four years later.
There have been controversies involving flags, underage competitors and even a fake marathon winner. Although we don’t have East German judges to kick around anymore, there’s a Romanian soccer referee who won’t get Christmas cards from Canada this year. Athletes acted out in London with offensive tweeting, possible defections, and would you believe it, a badminton scandal.
While the Olympic goal is international understanding through sporting competition, I lose sight of the greater good while rooting for the USA to crush their opponents. Olympics are fascinating because there’s a story behind every athlete, Sunday, the flame will extinguish. Ten thousand contenders return to former lives. Those festooned with gold have a brighter future. Nations retreat to their neutral corners and continue their conflicts. Resolutions are complicated, but we can be victorious if we do the next right thing.
I’ll miss the Olympics, go through a period of withdrawal, and anticipate Winter Games, when I try to explain curling to my grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.