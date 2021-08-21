Although some voters had high hopes for Aug. 13, the day came and went uneventfully. The Department of Homeland Security had provided reports regarding online activity calling for violence in response to claims of fraud related to the 2020 election and alleged “reinstatement” of former president Trump.
People like MyPillow guy Mike Lindell were probably disappointed their expected miracle didn’t happen.
I thought about them while the Beatles song “We Can Work It Out” played on my laptop. The lyrics include the plea I make in my column, “Life is very short and there’s no time for fussing and fighting, my friend. I have always thought that it’s a crime, so I will ask you once again. Try to see it my way.”
My point of view is not the only one. The late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-NY) said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.” I rely on facts. That’s why I’m disturbed by those who believe Trump’s big lie that he won.
I wrote the following column after voters whose candidate lost a presidential election also had difficulty accepting the results.
It’s worth reprinting, because life is short:
Letter to the electorate
November 25, 2012
Dear Fellow Citizens, I think we need a timeout, so everyone can get centered. I’m concerned about when the dominoes will stop falling.
The election is over. We’ll have to live with the fact there are almost as many opponents of Obama’s presidency as there are supporters. While it’s a foregone conclusion that voters whose candidate lost will be unhappy, I underestimated the losing side’s capacity to make unhappiness the coolest emotion on a scale racing past rage to hysteria.
Since we were so divided post-election, I hoped our nation could grow no further apart. We’d have to come back together. Wishful thinking got me nowhere.
Petulant, radical responses from people whose guy lost surprised me. Many signed petitions, on file with the government, to secede from the union.
Almost seven hundred thousand crybabies from 50 states added their names to the “We the People” website. Once a digital petition reaches 25,000 signatures, it gains attention of the White House.
Seven southern states, plus Texas, reached the threshold, including Georgia.
This can’t get any weirder, right? Wrong.
Monday, a backlash resulted in requests filed with the White House to strip citizenship rights from Americans who signed petitions to help states secede. The reaction brings the Law of Unintended Consequences into play, because to some Americans, sedition is serious.
Bless your heart, neighbors. I understand your right to express disapproval and seek redress. But did you think this through? What did you hope the outcome of secession would be? Did you really want to be out from under the stars and stripes? Did you run a cost-benefit analysis of your fool’s errand?
Will you form a homogeneous new country where everyone is the same political stripe? What do you imagine your new republic will look like? Will it be free from social ills and the challenges of education, healthcare, and an aging populace? Do you think it will be better than the country to which you now pledge allegiance?
How long will it take for you disgruntled folks to constitute a new government? Who will provide national security? What happens if you’re unhappy with your new leader? Will you secede yet again? There are many questions to answer regarding your desire and many possibilities.
I discussed this within earshot of an undergraduate student, and his ears perked up. He’d thought about the issue and offered practical solutions, with tongue in cheek. He thinks the state with the highest number of petitioners should be allowed to drop out of the union.
The government can then make Puerto Rico a state, and we won’t need to sew a new flag. We’ll still have the same number of stars. As for those who want to secede, he thinks we should give them North Dakota.
Humor in the midst of absurdity gives me hope for our future. Young people have the right mixture of irreverence, thoughtfulness and no regrets. If he gets his way, North Dakota will have regrets.
I’ve voted in every local, state, and national election since 1970. I remember disappointing years when no one I voted for won.
I never wanted to take my ball and go home. In defeat, the adult thing to do is support our leader and work together to solve problems confronting us.
Be heroic. Cowards cut and run.
Because of the history we share, I want to help my maybe-soon-to-be ex-compatriots. It takes a lot of thread to hold our nation together, and I offer the thread of compassion.
Please know your pain is felt. I hope it’s not too late to express the sentiment of empathy.
The phrase “united we stand, divided we fall” has been used from Aesop to Patrick Henry. They pointed out it’s in our best interest to stick together. So, dear countrymen, in spite of your disappointment, I beg of you, let’s stand united.
Regards,
A peace-maker
