Candidates will spar and squirm during Round 1 of the Biden-Trump face off coming your way Tuesday. Name-calling has begun and the gloves are off. Since a debate is an oral confrontation, expect verbal fisticuffs, uppercuts and counter-punches. You might see the rope-a-dope, where a contender lets their opponent fatigue himself by drawing offensive jabs.
The contenders hold their first debate at Case Western University in Cleveland. During the showdown the moderator, Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday,” will ask candidates about the Supreme Court battle, coronavirus pandemic, the economy and unrest in cities. He will question candidates about their records and the integrity of the election.
The Commission on Presidential Debate explained that topics were “announced in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country.” The nonpartisan Commission — which has organized and conducted presidential and vice presidential general election debates for more than three decades — cautioned that those topics are “subject to possible changes because of news developments.”
Biden and Trump will debate twice more, on Oct. 15 in Nashville and Oct. 22 in Miami. The goal is for a smaller percentage of voters to be undecided when the dust settles.
The history of debates traces back to ancient Greece. The philosopher Socrates used them as a way of understanding the world by drawing out answers from his followers. He said, “The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”
Modern forms of debating and the establishment of debating societies occurred during the Age of Enlightenment in the 18th century. In 1858, the debates for an Illinois Senate seat between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas were famed for their ability to get to the heart of the argument — the slavery extension issue and the problem that divided the nation and threatened the continued existence of the Union.
The first televised presidential debate was held between Richard Nixon and John Kennedy during their 1960 campaign. Nixon had recently suffered a bout of the flu, was still running a low fever, spent a grueling day on the campaign trail and looked drained. Kennedy had holed up in a hotel with his aides for the weekend fielding practice questions and resting up.
Most radio listeners called the debate a draw or pronounced Nixon the winner, but those who watched on television declared the more charismatic Kennedy the winner. Bronzed and glowing, he won over the 70 million television viewers by a broad margin. Nixon’s pale complexion, five o’clock shadow and sweating under TV lights were no match. Kennedy’s election victory is often attributed to his debate performance and his appearance.
Nixon refused to participate in any debate in 1968 and 1972.
Debates should be about substance. But appearance continues to weigh heavily in this era where events replay on a constant loop on all platforms.
In 2000, I attended the presidential debate between George W. Bush and Al Gore when I worked for a national nonprofit organization devoted to civic education. The CEO in Tempe, Arizona secured hard-to-come-by tickets and said attending a presidential debate was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So off I drove from Charlotte to Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem and landed in the lap of history.
The debate was historic because no one knew at the time that Gore would secure more popular votes than Bush, but county officials in Florida had to decipher hanging chads and pregnant chads to count ballots. The Supreme Court ultimately awarded Bush the presidency by a 5-4 decision.
When grandmother said I was in high cotton, this city gal imagined that was a good thing. Being at the debate is what she meant. The parking lot was filled with satellite trucks. I ran into George Stephanopoulos in the lobby. I had my picture taken standing before the stage in front of the presidential debate logo. The university chapel overflowed with politicians, a horde of media and lucky voters.
It was grand and I couldn’t believe I witnessed it. I watched, listened and didn’t regret my decision to be at the center of the political universe “If Only for One Night”, to lift a song title from the late singer Luther Vandross.
Grandmother is often on my mind during elections. The last time I took her to vote she was 96. Adults in my family always voted and it became a multi-generational family tradition.
I needed research to remind me who the candidates were in the 2012 election. How quickly we forget. The incumbent, President Barack Obama, and his running mate, Vice President Joe Biden, were reelected to a second term. They defeated the Republican ticket of businessman and former Governor Mitt Romney and Representative Paul Ryan.
Obama secured the Democratic nomination with no serious opposition. The Republicans experienced a competitive primary. Romney won the support of many party leaders, but he faced challenges from a number of more conservative contenders.
Headlines from their debates read like a boxing match recap: “Four Punches that knocked out Romney”; Romney trounces Obama.”
Will Tuesday’s debate result in a knockout? Stay tuned.
