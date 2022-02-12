Athletes are poetry in motion. Skiers soar down slopes backward and catch big air. Snowboarders take flight and flirt with gravity. Nathan Chen is breathtaking, as he dances on ice. I need the Olympics. I need something to smile about and cheer for. Lord knows I need a break from the pandemic, Canadian truckers protesting and Joe Rogan’s misinformation and bigotry.
Politics won’t take a break. No sports competition will best it. Due to a Covid postponement, the four-year Olympic cycle is out of whack. Winter Games are taking place just six months after Summer Games. That’s good news. The bad news is where the Olympics are being held.
Beijing, the host city, brings the world to their country. That’s problematic, because China has a lot to hide. Numerous governments, including the United States, and numerous human rights organizations—Amnesty International and United Nations experts, among them—have concluded China is waging genocide against the Uyghurs, after some members of the ethnic group began demanding a measure of cultural independence in 2014.
China denies the allegation, and its response is a symbolic message to the world. A day after the International Olympic Committee claimed the Games should be free of politics, China staged an Opening Ceremony that presented a political message for audiences inside and outside China.
It sent a Uyghur woman to essentially declare all is good, and what you’ve heard isn’t true. In a prominent moment, two Chinese athletes, Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen, lit the snowflake-shaped Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony. Audiences around the globe were supposed to receive the message.
According to state-run media, Yilamujiang, a cross country skier, has Uyghur heritage. The choice of a female Uyghur was a direct shot at outside groups and governments who have condemned China for its treatment against Muslim ethnic minorities who mostly reside in the far northwest part of the country.
The cauldron lighting was a sign of Chinese strength in its ability to use the Olympics to spread its narrative and its hidden terror at the truth actually seeping out. The symbolic message might have been a middle finger to the world, whose prominent governments—including the United States, India, Great Britain, Australia and Canada—refused to send diplomats to grant China’s Olympics any measure of legitimacy.
If the Chinese Communist Party is going to use Yilamujiang as a prop for its story, she also serves as a chance for the rest of the world to learn about her people. There is universal consensus among governments, independent groups and international journalists about what is happening in the Xinjiang province: slavery, forced sterilization, imprisonment of perhaps one million Uyghurs, re-education camps, beatings, starvations and every other form of torture imaginable.
“The evidence is overwhelming,” according to Williams Nee of the Chinese Human Rights Defenders and a former analyst for Amnesty International. China denies it, but it has also denied the United Nation’s high commissioner for human rights access to the area. No matter, there are satellite images of the camps, testimony from Uyghurs who escaped as refugees, and reports from independent groups and journalists who snuck in.
Birds of a feather stick together, but sightings of Russian President Vladimir Putin were eerie. During their summit on the sidelines of the Olympics, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a call for NATO to halt further expansion. On the opening day of the Olympics, China and Russia declared a “no limits” partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West.
And, there was Putin at the opening ceremony. While back home, Russian troops amass near the Ukraine border, fueling fears of an imminent invasion. You’d think he would be busy planning for war. Putin will have to use the troops soon, or end their deployment.
Even while I cheer for the Olympic athletes, my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Uyghurs and Ukraine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.