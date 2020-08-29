It’s not morning in Trump’s America. It’s midnight, after curfew and nobody is safe from the “Left-wing MOB. ” They want to steal our guns, freedom and liberty. In keeping with Trump Party convention themes, that’s the Land of Lies.
Because of my stunt to request tickets to a Trump event, I receive emails from their campaign with messages like: “The corrupt Do Nothing Democrats spent all week insulting our great President during their Democrat Convention, but more importantly, they insulted YOU. Make no mistake, every attack against President Trump is really an attack on YOU and everything you believe in. Sleepy Joe and Phony Kamala don’t care about YOU. They never have and they never will. ALL they care about is pushing their Radical Left agenda to raise your taxes, defund the police, and open our borders. The Fake News media won’t report any of this, of course, because they are PARTNERS IN CRIME with the Democrats.”
They forgot to say Democrats kick old people and stick pins in babies.
Elections surface memories. Politics have fascinated me since my teens. If that sounds nerdy, guilty as charged.
Back in the day I watched three network channels on black and white television. I enjoyed cartoons and Saturday wrestling with Rick Flair, but I was a “Meet The Press” girl who wanted to hear newsmakers and decisionmakers.
In high school I wasn’t an athlete or cheerleader. Smart kids had our own clique. We partied together and skipped school together. I’d impress my boyfriend on dates with facts about Alexander Haig and other cabinet members. My daughter still calls me a nerd. My best friend says I have a great memory.
Those random tidbits explain why I stayed up late the night of June 5, 1968. I was nineteen and excitedly watched the results of presidential primaries. They brought exciting news from the other side of the country via air waves onto my television set. Then, it happened.
I saw presidential candidate Robert Kennedy mortally wounded shortly after midnight while walking through a kitchen hallway at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. He was shot by Sirhan Sirhan and pronounced dead June 6. Earlier that evening, Kennedy, the 42-year-old junior senator from New York was declared the winner in South Dakota and California Democratic primaries.
At the time the government provided Secret Service protection for an incumbent president but not presidential candidates. Kennedy’s only security was a former FBI agent and two unofficial bodyguards: Olympic decathlon gold medalist Rafer Johnson and former football player Rosey Grier. Kennedy had welcomed contact with the public during the campaign, and people often tried to touch him in their excitement.
Politics are on my mind this week because the Republican Party nominates Trump to run against Joe Biden. And because the scaled-down convention takes place in Charlotte, my hometown. I wish networks would show our beautiful skyline. Trump returns to a city and state where he has a complicated relationship. He carried North Carolina in his 2016 upset over Hillary Clinton.
Charlotte was the only city that bid to hold the convention. In June Trump pulled most of the event out of Charlotte when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and health officials balked at giving him the full convention venue and slate of activities he demanded despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the festivities, including Trump’s acceptance speech, were moved to Jacksonville, FL then canceled outright as the virus enveloped much of the country. During his remarks to the delegates Monday, Trump attacked Cooper, saying he would stay in a “total shut-down mood” until after the election to weaken the economy and hurt the president’s standing with voters.
I can only watch the convention in small doses, like taking Castor oil. I expect the gathering to be a grievance fest that hurls darts at Biden and Harris. I didn’t expect it to trample norms and traditions that ensure the White House remains the American people’s house. Tuesday night was show business, “everything that traffic will allow.”
I won’t fall prey to Trump’s many ploys and pleas for donations that are “600% matched.” I don’t need to “see my name displayed LIVE during President Trump’s acceptance speech at the 2020 GOP Convention”, or listed on his Wall of Fame, or be a member of his 2020 Presidential Defense Task Force, or Trump 100 Club Members, or an Official Trump Text Member, or a 2020 Trump Platinum Card Member, or in the hand-picked exclusive group of GOP Convention Advisors, or use my 30% off discount to purchase Trump shot glasses or the most hypocritical merch ever, a Trump mask to protect me from the virus.
Trump asked his team to “pull the records of my BEST donors — our most dedicated Patriots who I can always count on when I need them the most. I’m disappointed to say that when I asked for your file, they told me you showed up in the BOTTOM 1% of all Trump Supporters.”
They should have figured out by now that I‘m a fake supporter.
Dee Dee Murphy can be reached at shareyouropinions@yahoo.com.
