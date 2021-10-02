It’s ironic that the last name of America’s number one dirt bag sounds like “laundry.” His life is full of dirty doings, suspicions and allegations. Some people say he’s a murderer.
Putting words in the mouths of “some people” works for me. My daughter, who’s one of my lawyers, suggested the wording during a previous administration, if I wanted to avoid legal trouble. My pockets are not that deep, and I don’t want to be sued. Even if my pockets were deep, I don’t want to be sued. We’re a litigious society, there’s no moat around my feelings, or wall around my opinions, and brutal honesty might be my downfall.
Every day, I check the nation’s pulse. Most days, all is not calm. If it were, I wouldn’t feel compelled to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. You can decide which action I’m taking today, because my outrage meter has reached the danger zone. The dial grew hotter, when I read about the latest failing from Facebook. Try to remember that the social media platform wants to build community and connect the world. That means sharing cute pictures of grandkids and adorable cats.
Nothing wrong with that. But, something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
Facebook kept internal research secret for two years that suggested its Instagram app makes body image issues worse for teenage girls, according to a leak from the tech firm. Since at least 2019, staff at the company have been studying the impact of their product on its younger users’ states of mind. Instagram research repeatedly found it is harmful for a large proportion, and particularly teenage girls.
“We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls”, said a slide from one internal presentation seen by the Wall Street Journal. “Thirty-two per cent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse”, a subsequent presentation reported in March 2020. Another slide said, “Teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression. This reaction was unprompted and consistent across all groups.”
Impressionable teen girls consume endless online images of “influencers” with perfect hair and teeth having fun in front of big houses and fancy cars. Many Instagram users measure their lives against the airbrushed, rented fakeness they see online.
Comprised of findings from focus groups, online surveys and diary studies in 2019 and 2020, the Instagram research shows for the first time how aware the company is of its product’s impact on the mental health of teenagers. Yet, in public, executives at Facebook, which has owned Instagram since 2012, consistently downplay its negative impact on teenagers.
Even tech moguls have called into question the effects of excess screen time on developing brains. In 2011, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was the first tech giant to admit that his own children had not used the recently released iPad created by his company, conceding that “we limit how much technology our kids use at home.”
It’s hypocritical for tech wizards to unleash genies from the bottle, then shield their own children from exposure. Social-media companies engineer their products to addict users, knowing full well the mental-health issues they cause. Instagram needs young users, so the money faucet keeps flowing.
Wednesday, Facebook announced it is “pausing” its Instagram Kids project in order to work with parents, experts and policymakers to demonstrate the value and need for this product. Parents, should take notice, and heed the research.
The same week the Wall Street Journal dropped the story about unfavorable Instagram statistics, my anger with the FBI boiled over. In emotional testimony during a Senate hearing, four elite gymnasts testified about the abuse they suffered by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. They expressed feelings of betrayal by investigators, including the FBI, which they say let them down.
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles tearfully blamed Nassar and “an entire system that allowed his abuse”, including USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee. “The scars of this horrific abuse continue”, Biles testified, saying “the impact of this man’s abuse will never be over.”
McKayla Maroney recalled sitting on her bedroom floor in 2015 telling the FBI on the phone “all of my molestations in extreme detail. I cried, and there was just silence” on the part of the FBI agent. Aly Raisman, a member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team, said the victims of Nassar’s abuse have “been treated like adversaries”, and called for an investigation into USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Why did the FBI turn a blind eye on the abuse? They always gets their man, but dropped the ball when they failed to protect those young women. Apologies are not enough. The Justice Department hasn’t brought charges against either of the former FBI agents most closely involved in the case. Only one agent has been fired, and one has retired.
I don’t think the world will ever dial down my outrage meter. I’ll just keep on comforting and afflicting and caring.
