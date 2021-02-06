Few sounds are as lovely to my ears as the lilt of a Southern accent. Our voices soothe like honeysuckle, ooze with gentility and drawl like Spanish moss looks. And, like that bromeliad that drips from trees in the southeast, words drip from our mouths.
Folks who are not from these parts say Southerners talk slow. It’s just that our vocal chords are not in a hurry. Their pace is unharried, like our lives. We are hospitable. We want you to visit, and come back again.
America produces other regional accents, but none rivals native speech from below the Mason-Dixon line. I didn’t know I had an accent until I was grown, because folks around me sounded like me. When I got around people from elsewhere, my accent was commented on.
Once, I attended a conference about civic engagement. Attendees from all over the country gathered in Washington, DC in the Executive Office Building. The first time I spoke up, someone commented on my Southern accent. That’s all I needed to hear.
I’d preempt vocal stereotypes by claiming them.
Doing my best Scarlett O’Hara, I responded, “Hush your mouth. I didn’t know I had an accent, honey chile.” I used every folksy colloquialism I could think of. My performance got their attention, which was important because I was there to share my point of view.
Being Southern is an arrow in my quiver I use to my advantage, like advantages of being female and being Black. You might not think being a minority is an advantage, but this triple minority (female, Black, Southern) puts it this way: My edge comes from knowing what you know plus what I know.
Underestimate Southerners at your peril. As a native of Charlotte — that’s North Carolina, not Charlottesville, Virginia or Charleston, South Carolina — I was proud of our hometown bank NCNB, which grew into Bank of America, the first coast-to-coast bank.
I smiled when their smart employees discovered a loophole in banking laws that allowed banking across state lines. I chuckled when Hugh McColl’s ambition acquired large banks in Boston and San Francisco. I’m sure they were taken less seriously when they showed up talking slow. I bragged when McColl kept his national headquarters in Charlotte. The 60-story building is a marvel.
This humorous observation showed up in my email recently, and I mostly agree: “7 Phrases You’ll Only Know if You’re From the South.” The writer begins, “Howdy, y’all! Folks in the South can get a bad rap for their quirky colloquialisms and twangy accents. But some of these phrases are just downright fun to say. Whether you’re headed to a finger-lickin’ barbecue festival in Texas or a big ol’ crawfish boil in Louisiana, here are a few Southern slang terms to help you fit in like a bonafide Southerner.
Over yonder. Where is yonder? Who knows! Yonder is somewhere far away, or fairly nearby, but not too close. Yonder came from the Dutch term ginder, meaning “over there.”
Ornery. While the rest of the country says “OR-ner-y,” Southerners say “AWN-ry.” Why use three syllables when two will work just fine?
Noodling. Catfish hide in underwater holes. A noodler will shove their arm (their noodle) down into the hole in hopes of feeling a catfish. When the catfish bites their hand, the noodler uses their fingers as a hook and yanks the fish out of the hole. If going elbow deep in a catfish hole sounds like a great time, make sure to check your state’s fishing laws. Noodling is only legal in 11 states (including Georgia).
Bowed Up. This means to be overtaken with impatience, or puff up like an animal about to fight.
Reckon. This word essentially functions as “I think”, but with some added Southern flair. You reckon, I reckon, we reckon, y’all reckon!
Fixin’ To. This phrase signals you’re on the verge of some kind of action. It’s mostly used to get someone off your back if they’re nagging you to do something.
Bless Your Heart. If you’re in the South and you hear a lady exclaim, “Bless your heart!” — watch out! This is the Southern politeness version of “What the heck are you thinking?” and there’s a dash of salt hidden under that sweetness.”
Mother would often say someone was “happy as a dead pig in the sun.” I say it, too, and so does my daughter, Sommer. Research reveals that the strange phrase makes sense. When a pig dies, presumably in a sty outside, the sun dries out its skin. This effect pulls their lips back to reveal a toothy “grin,” making it look happy, even though it’s dead. This phrase describes a person who’s blissfully ignorant of reality.
If you want to speak Southern, come by and sit a spell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.