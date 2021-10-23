First, cargo ships back up at ports. Then, there’s a shortage of truck drivers to deliver goods. Next, the anemic September jobs report generates gloomy headlines. I don’t know where to look to find good news about the economy.
It’s convenient to place blame for these challenges at the feet of the pandemic. While that might be part of the problem, employee discontent takes center stage.
Last year, when COVID disrupted daily life, we were warned that the economic recovery wouldn’t be smooth. We’re finding out what a bumpy road feels like. For example, companies are finding it difficult to hire workers. And, people with jobs are flexing their muscles in unrest.
So many strikes are breaking out, that this month is dubbed Striketober. No one calls it a general strike. But, in its own disorganized way, organized strikes are breaking out across the land.
From health care to Hollywood, nearly 100,000 U.S. workers are striking, or preparing to strike to improve working conditions: John Deere, Alabama coal miners, Kellogg, nurses in California, healthcare workers in Buffalo, school bus drivers in Annapolis and janitors at the Denver airport.
Work at all Kellogg Company’s U.S. cereal plants comes to a halt, as roughly 1,400 workers go on strike. It isn’t immediately clear how much the supply of Frosted Flakes or the company’s other iconic brands would be disrupted. The strike includes plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Memphis, Tennessee.
The union and the Battle Creek-based company have been at an impasse at the bargaining table for more than a year. The dispute involved an assortment of pay and benefit issues such as the loss of premium health care, holiday and vacation pay and reduced retirement benefits.
At farm equipment maker John Deere, 10,000 workers walk out over pay and conditions. Among the largest labor disputes are the 60,000 TV and film production crew workers pushing for a new contract. Saturday, an agreement was reached covering 40,000 film and television workers who are members of 13 local IATSE unions on the West Coast.
Negotiations continue in hopes of averting a walkout by 24,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and other health care providers in California and Oregon. They’re threatening to strike over wage increases for pandemic-weary workers. Some 6,500 lecturers in California are on the brink of a walkout.
After months of balancing their health and safety working the front lines of the pandemic, many low-wage workers have had enough. People are refusing to return to backbreaking or mind-numbing low-wage jobs. They’re demanding increased wages, meal and rest breaks, better benefits and shorter shifts.
Employees don’t feel rewarded and will stop working, until they reach agreements with management.
Johnnie Kallas, a Ph.D. student at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, tracks labor actions across the U.S. She said, “It’s a combination of two factors: Workers have more labor-market leverage with employers needing and struggling to hire, and then a lot of these workers have been on the front line of a global pandemic for the past 19 months and were touted as heroes, which has given them lots of leverage.”
Although Striketober signals a tremendous sacrifice, workers say it’s been a long time coming. In many cases, the pandemic has given workers time to rethink their priorities, and the time away from work has given them renewed perspective. In other cases, the pandemic is a stark reminder that workers were risking their lives for little reward.
Robert Reich, an economist who served as Secretary of Labor, says workers are reluctant to return to or remain in their old jobs mostly because they’re burned out. Some have retired early. Others have found ways to make ends meet other than remain in jobs they abhor. Many just don’t want to return to backbreaking or mind-numbing low-paying jobs.
Workers who’ve reached their boiling point remind me of the Oscar-winning film Network. An ex-TV anchor’s epiphany leads to a famous on-screen rant, when he shouts into the camera, “First, you’ve got to get mad! You’ve got to say: ‘I’m a human being, (expletive)! My life has value. I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!’ ” That passion echoes through October, as the nation experiences a wave of labor disputes.
Americans are also quitting their jobs at the highest rate on record. Some have retired early. Others have found ways to make ends meet other than remain in jobs they abhor.
This statistic on income inequality further fuels worker discontent: the ratio of CEO pay to typical worker pay went from 20 or 30-to-1 in the 1960s and 1970s to almost 300-to-1 in recent years.
