Whew! What else can be said about 2020, a year of epic disruption and grief? Lest you forget, these highlights and lowlights will remind you.
I’ve written a year in review column for a decade and this one is the most challenging. Home runs were hard to find. I kept my usual sarcastic comments sparse, because humor is incompatible with writing about the death toll COVID left in its wake.
Oxford English Dictionary chooses a word or phrase to define the past 12 months. In 2019, it was “climate emergency”, and in 2018, it was “toxic.” But this year, they couldn't pick just one.
The pandemic, racial unrest and natural disasters shaped the English language in countless ways. So, Oxford chose dozens of terms, including “Black Lives Matter”, “Blursday”, “coronavirus”, “lockdown”, “social distancing” and “systemic racism.” It made sense for Oxford to select a lot of words this year, because 2020 gave us a lot to deal with.
The virus caused a lot of change and a lot of misery. The election caused a lot of anxiety and a lot of acting out. The extreme weather caused a lot of damage and a lot of heartache. But like a needle in a haystack, there were bright spots. And, like the proverbial needle, just as hard to find:
BAD NEWS FOR THE ENVIRONMENT. Wildfires raged across the United States (but didn’t kill those murder hornets). A radiation leak in Russia.
BAD NEWS FOR UNDER-REPRESENTED GROUPS. The Census Bureau needed more time to complete their count of every person living in the country. But, the Trump administration ended the effort a month earlier than planned.
GOOD NEWS FOR HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES. Thousands of runners converged on Carrollton High School when they hosted the GHSA Cross Country State Championships.
WEATHER OF EPIC PROPORTIONS. 28 named tropical storms, the most on record, exhausted the English alphabet and utilized the Greek alphabet. A severe derecho in the Midwest.
SORE LOSER OF EPIC PROPORTIONS. After he lost the election, Donald Trump refused to concede, and another presidential norm bit the dust.
MORE SORE LOSERS. The presidential inaugural committee refused to acknowledge there will be a new president inaugurated next month after the 3 Republicans the on the committee opposed the resolution.
BRAINIACS. Scientists who discovered COVID vaccines.
FAILED THEIR IQ TESTS. Everyone who thought the virus was a hoax.
HEROES. Healthcare workers who risked and lost their lives treating COVID patients.
COWARDS. Republicans who refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
BOUQUETS. For workers who delivered food. A special shout out to the Tropical Smoothie Café staff who included handwritten notes with my orders during the height of the lockdown, with messages like, ”I hope you are having a good day. Please stay safe during these strange times.” Signed with a heart.
BOOS. For people who won’t wear a mask.
EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE KNOWN. Homeschooling children is hard.
NOW WE KNOW. Teachers should make more money.
BAD BEHAVIOR. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) meddled in Georgia’s election with a now-investigated call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
BEST BEHAVIOR. Macy’s didn’t cancel their 94th annual Thanksgiving parade, which they consider their gift to America. I needed a parade.
YOU CAN’T PLEASE EVERYONE. When the Rockettes didn’t perform their traditional kick line during Macy’s socially distanced parade, some viewers complained, despite an adorable toy soldier routine.
MY FIRST WORLD PROBLEM. I griped when “Jeopardy” was dropped by a local TV station during their routine rate re-negotiation/viewers held hostage drama.
GEORGIA’S PROBLEMS. Our state experienced a presidential election ballot count, a hand re-count, a machine re-count, fraud charges, tin-foil-hat voting machine conspiracy theories that included accusations of misdeeds connected to Hugo Chavez (who died in 2013), threats against poll workers, two Senate races where Republican politicians told Republicans not to vote because the elections are rigged, and a phone call where Trump asked Gov. Kemp to call a special session of the legislature to overturn the outcome of the election. Oy vey.
MO MONEY MO PROBLEMS. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her husband’s firm, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, defended the couple’s sales of up to $3 million worth of stocks after she was privately briefed by federal officials about the coronavirus outbreak.
I WON’T MISS. Election ads on television.
I DO MISS. Chadwick Boseman, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, hugs from my grandchildren.
THIS FELT SO WRONG. Kanye West ran for president.
THIS FEELS SO RIGHT. Rep. Debra Haaland (D-NM), a member of the Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, is Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of the Interior. She will be the country's first Native American Cabinet secretary, and by managing the nation's public lands, will also honor its treaties with the Indigenous peoples from whom those lands were taken!
BEST CIVICS LESSON. Democracy was stress-tested and survived.
WORSE CIVICS LESSON. Trump’s lawyers demonstrated that court cases can be brought without evidence.
BEST NEW THING. After being closed 16 months for renovations, Carrollton’s beloved library re-opened, and it’s beautiful.
BEST HOPE FOR THE FUTURE. Vaccinations.
MY HOPE. That you enjoy your holidays!
