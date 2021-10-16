October is here, and there’s a lot to love about the month.
“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” That’s what the heroine says in the novel, Anne of Green Gables, to describe the beauty of autumn on Prince Edward Island. This month gives us much to be happy about.
Football. Crisp air. Leaves that turn red and gold, then crunch beneath our feet. The smell and taste of apple cider. Halloween décor. Anticipation of holidays ahead. For a bonus, my birthday is the 28th.
The first October weekend finds me shopping with granddaughters Cassidy, 14, and Caylie, 12. Shopping is a hobby, but I achieved pro status, when my daughter was growing up.
The grands buy clothes and accessories at T J Maxx. That’s fun for them, but I have a purpose. News reports about cargo ships backed up at sea, unable to off-load goods at ports and get them to market, foreshadow possible scarcities during the Christmas shopping season.
Clogged supply chains won’t spoil my gift-giving. I take no chances—I shop early. It feels like pre-pandemic times. I coach the girls to look down every aisle and shop ‘til they drop. I see a lady smile as we cut a swathe through the store.
Two hours later, shopping cart full, the smiling lady approaches. She says, “I’ve been watching you, and you’re just so happy.” I tell her, “I’m shopping with my grand-daughters. How can I not be happy?” She says, “With everything going on in the world, I never see happy people anymore.”
I’m so glad happiness is contagious.
The second weekend in October finds children of all ages enjoying the Arts Festival of Carrollton. Butterflies at Hobbs Farm flit about flowers in the bend of the curve, paying no attention to grown-ups pedaling on low-rider tricycles. I’ll remember one more thing about that weekend. I meet a damsel in distress.
Pumpkins line up like orange pearls in front of Kroger. Kathy and I go inside to buy sushi and we pass a lady sitting on a bench outside the store. She isn’t coming or going, just waiting.
After shopping, Kathy and I leave with poke bowls and tuna rolls. The lady still sits, and I’m curious why. Kathy goes to fetch the car, and I do what journalists do. I talk to the lady on the bench and find out her story.
Her name is Linda. She laughs easily, has an open, kind spirit and doesn’t mind chatting with strangers. I know, because Friday, I am the stranger.
Linda is having a bad day. The kind of day that goes awry when you lock your keys in the car. That’s what she did. Thank goodness for cell phones. Linda reaches her husband while he’s driving back from Atlanta and tells him about her dilemma. All she can do now is wait for him.
See, Linda lives in Roopville and drives into Carrollton once a week to buy groceries.
She’d just spent $212 in Kroger and shoved the last bag into her car. She had a lot on her mind. Maybe, too much, because she locked herself out of the car, with the groceries inside.
Some guys in Kroger try to help her, but they can’t unlock the car. I ask if it’s an older model. With those, a coat hanger inserted in the window could lift a latch. No such luck. .
I look at the sky, comment on the beautiful clouds and tell Linda to make lemonade, when life gives her lemons. We laugh, because she doesn’t need the advice. She’s a breast cancer survivor for 13 years, so she’s made a lot of lemonade.
I tell her that I write a weekend column in the Times-Georgian, and ask if she gets the newspaper. She does. I say don’t be surprised if our random meeting shows up in my column, and would that be alright? Her eyes brighten, and she says, “Okay. Then, I’ll be one of those talked-about people.”
Kathy pulls up, and I explain why Linda is stranded. As we drive off, I look back and see a man in a truck slow down. Linda sprints past him toward her locked car. I hope the rest of her day goes better. Maybe, she’ll let me know.
I’m so happy I met Linda. She is a breath of fresh air, like October.
