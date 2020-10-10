Writing about the rude awakening Trump received with his positive COVID test walks a tightrope between empathy and blame. F. Scott Fitzgerald said the test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function. Here are my disparate thoughts: I feel sorry for Trump’s health condition, and I am angry as heck at him for not protecting himself from an affliction that could have a disastrous outcome.
While I wish Trump a speedy recovery, POTUS doesn’t get a pass for reckless behavior. He’s grown and not immune from criticism. When it comes to observing the most basic virus prevention, wearing a mask, his refusal is an epic fail. He wagered the desire to project an aura of strength against his need to remain healthy, and lost.
Reporters who cover the White House describe a cramped West Wing that looks like a coronavirus breeding ground and where wearing a mask is an anomaly. Some keep their distance from the building out of an abundance of common sense.
Olivia Troye, a top aide on the coronavirus task force who resigned in August and has endorsed Joe Biden said “You were looked down upon when you would walk by with a mask.” In public, some of the president’s favorite targets were mask-wearing White House correspondents, like Jeff Mason of Reuters. During a May press conference, Trump confronted Mason about his mask and said, “Would you take it off, I can hardly hear you.” Trump mocked Mason for wanting “to be politically correct” when he refused.
Forget herd immunity. Not wearing a mask is herd insanity. If Trump wore a mask, more Americans would follow.
During the first presidential debate, Trump ridiculed Biden for his mask-wearing habits. The president said he supported wearing masks ‘when needed’, adding, “I don’t wear a mask like him [Biden]. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 ft away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”
In light of Trump’s diagnosis, anti-mask-wearing braggadocio is nothing to be proud of; doubling down is dumb. Upon his release from the hospital, Trump told supporters, “Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life.” That’s easy for him to say when he received the best medical treatment on the planet. But it’s a slap in the face to families of 212,000 Americans who died from the virus.
My blood pressure, not to mention my sanity, is at stake so I wonder what it will take to sleep soundly. I don’t want to wake in the middle of the night and worry about the capacity of the post office to deliver mail-in ballots in a timely manner. I’m no conspiracy theorist but wonder why, for weeks, I’ve received mail from Charlotte with no postmarks and uncancelled stamps. Is it because of the equipment the Postmaster General disposed of?
I wonder what it will take for people to stop dying from COVID and for children to safely return to school. I tire of nay-sayers who refuse recommendations from experts and deny the effectiveness of one simple effort — wearing a mask.
Trump’s virus response fell short. It’s not enough to convene a task force, another name for a committee. Leaving it to the states and fifty different strategies hasn’t worked. We hunkered down for a while, but that didn’t work. We got bored biting the bullet.
In a clueless video released Wednesday, Trump said contracting COVID-19 was a “blessing from God” and assured the nation that the more than 7 million Americans infected with the virus could easily beat it. He said “You’re going to get better. You’re going to get better really fast.” Tell that to the grieving families of 212,000 dead Americans. I want to be part of the solution but can only show empathy:
A bandage for your heart
There’s anguish enough for, lo, many years, we search for a vessel to cradle our tears and words meant to comfort, cause hugs we can’t give; we must keep our distance, since we want to live.
This boat that we’re in, I cannot lie, is barely afloat. I want to cry for my fellow man, for he is my brother, cry for the earth, for she is my mother.
Her waters are troubled, they don’t ebb and flow, the waters are bothered, turbulent and so we search for a bridge, we look all around, a bridge made of friends can surely be found
to traverse ill waters, soak up our sorrow, offer a shoulder that we can borrow to weep on. No one must have to be strong, alone and I pray that it won’t be lo
before prayers are answered and waters are calm. We will be grateful, whatever the balm
and we’re no more sad, no longer weary, not full of woe and no longer teary.
Until that day, I’ll lay down my pain and gladly share yours ‘til all smile again.
I hope others send cheer, sure hope that they do, but, in the meantime, this is for you.
