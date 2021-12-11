The year is pert near used up. Our reward is Christmas and celebrating traditions with friends, family, in-laws and outlaws. All families observe holiday customs.
Trees sparkle with ornaments and lights. Gifts nestle under boughs and wait to delight. Aromas of cider, cinnamon and oranges waft through the house. Tasty side dishes surround the fowl, fish or ham entree. There’s dressing or stuffing, plain or with oysters. There might be giblets in the gravy. Relatives and memories have a place at the dinner table.
Christmas music is everywhere. Oh, that music. In 2014, I wrote “Give Me a Break” to read at Carrollton Writers Guild’s Christmas party. The poem made me sound like the Grinch, because I lambasted holiday tunes that seemed to start playing on the radio and in malls July 4th. I begged bells to stop jingling and pleaded with the little drummer boy to stop drumming.
Reading the poem at our party was a tradition, like wearing the holiday sweater you pull out of moth balls every winter. Another club tradition was singing “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Once you start singing that song you can’t get it out of your head.
Lords a-leaping, maids a-milking, pipers piping. There’s a reason the lyrics sound dated—it’s because they are. Published in England in 1780 without music as a chant or rhyme, the song is thought to be French in origin.
The song is an English Christmas carol that enumerates a series of increasingly numerous gifts given on each of the twelve days of Christmas. Scholars believe the poem started out as a game that revelers played at Twelfth Night parties to test memory. If you forgot the words, you’d have to give your opponent a kiss or grant them a favor.
I know from experience that the song is a memory game. When we sang it as entertainment at the Writers Guild Christmas parties, the enactment always seemed to go awry. Even assisted by holding up signs describing the gifts, it was hard for us to get everything right.
Performances worsened every year. We had fun, and we never sang it perfectly. Imperfection was part of the charm and tradition. Time marches on, and all the original carolers are no longer with us. New writers join the club.
I wrote a parody to honor our tradition and honor friends who are no longer with us.
This pandemic version of “12 Days of Christmas” remakes the holiday standard by referencing the coronavirus, climate change, gas and food shortages, pop culture, and acknowledges world-wide hope to end the pandemic, all delivered with a light touch in 12 lines designed to bring a smile. I call it:
“Signs Of The Times”
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me the gift of immunity. On the second day of Christmas my true love gave to me 2 COVID shots. On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me 3 gas cards. On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me cranberry sauce.
On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me 5 Facebook Likes.
On the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me 6 sexy selfies. On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me 7 seals retreating. On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me 8 Cajun turkeys.
On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me 9 Braves a-winning. On the tenth day of Christmas my true love gave to me 10 masks a-wearing. On the eleventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me 11 wipes a-wiping.
On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me 12 princes praying.
There’s no thirteenth day of Christmas, so I’ll share another holiday ode next week.
