There are two kinds of people in this world. That joke paraphrases humorist Robert Benchley from his essay published in Vanity Fair magazine in 1920.
He wrote, “There may be said to be two classes of people in the world; those who constantly divide the people of the world into two classes, and those who do not. Both classes are extremely unpleasant to meet socially, leaving practically no one in the world whom one cares very much to know.”
Duality pervades the culture. The nation is divided. Washington is politically dysfunctional. So-called culture wars, the conflicts between traditional or conservative values and progressive or liberal values, play out in the media.
Talk radio, cable news and blogs were all once mass media ways of communicating. Over time, they fragmented into more and more niche offerings until consumers could “enjoy” only those viewpoints that reinforced their own. The evolution of social media has followed a familiar path.
In this moment, divisions regarding matters of public health are concerning. Opposing sides hold firm to their beliefs and don’t yield.
There are two kinds of people in this world:
Those who think January 6 needs an inquiry and those who don’t. According to a CBS News poll, Americans still overwhelmingly disapprove of the U.S. Capitol insurrection and say there’s more to learn. But, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy isn’t paving the way to find out what happened. Plus, it’s un-American for Republican revisionists to recast the lawless mob defendants as political prisoners.
Those who think COVID vaccinations are good and those who don’t. At the recent CPAC conservative gathering in Dallas, the crowd loudly cheered anti-vaccine comments from featured speaker Alex Berenson, who has long criticized coronavirus vaccines and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s response to the virus. Berenson said, “They were hoping — the government was hoping — that they could sort of sucker 90% of the population into getting vaccinated, and it isn’t happening.” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “I mean, they are cheering about someone saying that it’s a good thing for people not to try and save their lives. It’s almost frightening.”
Those who are vaccinated against COVID and those who aren’t. The virus is surging thanks to the unvaccinated 45%. Individual choice is all well and good, but choices have consequences.
Those who approve of vaccine mandates and those who don’t. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said teams could face forfeits for COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players. In response, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted, then deleted, a tweet that said he would question his future in the NFL if it meant not getting the vaccine could potentially hurt his team’s chances in 2021. I guess he re-thought finding a new job.
Those who are proud of their vaccine status and those aren’t. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an impassioned plea for residents of her state to get vaccinated against COVID, arguing it was “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” for the disease’s continued spread. When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was asked whether she’d been vaccinated, she dodged the question, incorrectly claiming the reporter who inquired was violating her HIPPA rights. HIPPA is a 1996 law that ensures patient rights are protected and cannot be revealed by healthcare professionals. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also lamely tried to dodge the question by saying, “I don’t necessarily think that’s exactly important … I think that’s HIPAA.” Every reporter interviewing a public figure should ask the question. You shouldn’t be ashamed to be protected.
Those who take COVID seriously and those who don’t. While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been one of the more consistent GOP voices on the importance of getting vaccinated, experts and political strategists say McConnell’s message has been muddied by a reluctance to confront his Republican colleagues who are actively stoking fears and mistrust over the vaccine and discouraging people from getting it. A lawmaker faced backlash on Twitter after she posted a meme comparing Fauci to Jonestown leader Jim Jones. Kentucky’s House Education Committee Chairwoman Rep. Regina Huff tweeted the image of Jim Jones, the cult leader who led hundreds in a mass suicide in 1978 and the caption: “I persuaded over 900 people to drink my Kool-Aid.” She included a picture of Fauci with the caption: “Amateur.” COVID is not a joking matter.
Those who embrace conspiracy theories and those who scoff them. Qanon wing nuts are still active. Their new plan is to run for local offices like school boards and spread the gospel of Q, but don’t call it Qanon. Most people are smart enough to reject Q foolishness.
Those who think Biden won the election and those who think Trump won. According to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, 25% of all Americans, 3% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans believe Trump is the true president. How long will that embarrassing denial of facts last?
Maybe we live in two worlds. The other world relies on facts and has our missing socks and Tupperware lids.
