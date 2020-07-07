I enjoy holding a newspaper in my hand. Turning the pages to find a favorite column or check the latest in sports invites me to relax and read news over a cup of tea. Sure, I can do that on a device, but gadgets invite a different, more hurried, interaction.
Give me the smell of ink and the feel of newsprint, a non-archival paper consisting mainly of wood pulp that give newspapers its distinctive texture.
Newsprint usually has an off white cast and is favored by publishers because of relatively low cost compared to paper used for magazines. Newsprint is strong enough to run through modern high-speed printing presses.
A newspaper is the heartbeat that ties their community together. Humble newsprint celebrates births and announces deaths; publicizes engagements, weddings, anniversaries, graduations and class reunions. Recognizes athletic, university and corporate achievements; highlights clubs and social events; lists legal notices and advertises For Sale. Film reviews, crosswords and comics entertain. Features recount local history. Editorials and opinions explain the news, provide context and help readers navigate the stormy waters America finds itself in. They’re the soul of a newspaper.
Humble newsprint connects our community, and I don’t need to click on different sites to see what’s happening with my neighbors.
In 2011 a video posted on Facebook showed the rehearsal of a community theater production of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and resulted in the show’s cancellation. Although the production had been approved by a city board, the mayor “found it very offensive and not in keeping with the community of Carrollton.”
As a recent transplant from Charlotte, I thought a city that housed a state university and had an active arts community would be more progressive and tolerant. It angered me that a decision made by a few prohibited many from enjoying a theater performance. I had no intention of seeing “Rocky Horror”, but adults should not have that choice made for us. It felt paternalistic.
I stayed up all night, penned my thoughts and emailed them to the Times-Georgian. My opinion column was born. First monthly, then bi-monthly then weekly, unless breaking news required a comment while the story was topical. Writing helps me make sense of the world. Readers tell me my columns help them understand the news. Local newspapers have a long tradition of serving their communities. Like a mirror, they reflect the times, priorities and thoughts of their readers. What seems trite today might have had meaning in an earlier era. Newspapers provide the snapshot of a moment.
In 2014 I immersed myself in yesteryear Carrollton and wrote about the 90th anniversary of Rebecca Martin Home and Garden Club, Georgia’s oldest garden club. Their memorabilia and pages from the Times-Georgian on microfilm in Carrollton library’s Special Collections gave me a glimpse of 1924. Regarding the cost of living, ladies shoes cost $2.75 and the family could buy a new Ford for $295. There were 500 automobiles in the county and collisions with a horse and buggy were common. It was a time of poultry shows and the cotton cooperative movement, which helped farmers market their crops. Georgia peanut farmers and county rural mail carriers organized. Newspapers ran this ad: “Have electricity in your home? In this day and time it signifies everything that is refined and up to date.”
Today my laptop and curiosity found old, faded West Georgia newspapers with tattered edges archived online:
The Carrollton Advocate published from 1860 to 1861. The front page listed a business directory with the names of physicians and attorneys.
The Carroll County Times published from 1872 to 1948. An early January issue predicted a bright and brilliant future lies before Carroll County. The Woman You Love ran on the front page: “Let the woman you look upon be wise or vain, beautiful or homely, rich or poor, she has but one thing to give or refuse — her heart.”
The Carroll Free Press published from 1883 to 1948. An early front page carried an ad for a boot and shoe maker. Society news ran beside an inquiry re-printed from the Boston Herald that asked how Stonewall Jackson got his name. At a literary meeting Mrs. Dunaway gave a Ladies Toast to Men as follows: “God bless ‘em. We have [sic] their joys, double their sorrows, treble their expenses, quadruple their cares, excite their affections, control their property, and out-maneuver them in everything.”
Douglas County Sentinel began publishing in 1902. In 1917 subscriptions cost $1.50 a year. The January 5, 1917 edition reported:
Page 1. Candidates for City Clerk and Marshall; about new county officers; 50 members of Georgia Odd Fellows were re-instated into their lodge; a mass meeting of voters; a double wedding; the birth of a son; a family reunion.
Page 2. Germany defends Belgium invasion. Under domestic news, the new South Carolina child Labor Law prohibiting the employment of children under 14 years of age in the textile establishments of the state became effective January 1 and automatically about 2,400 children ceased to be employed in the cotton mills of the state according to figures furnished by the state Department of Agriculture.
Page 5. A review of the European War; politics in other lands; war and the United States.
Page 6. A New Year’s greeting recognized 40 businesses including banks, grocery and hardware stores, barber shops and the Ford automobile agent, who thanked the people of Douglas County for their patronage.
The Douglas County Sentinel traces its roots back to 1902.
If you want to know what’s happening in your community, support your local newspaper.
