During a flight back to Atlanta, several months ago, I sat behind and across the aisle from an older gentleman.

What I first noticed was the legal notepad with notes that he appeared to be studying. Next, typed notes had his attention.

Leslie Nelson is an aspiring novelist who has authored many articles and unpublished short stories. She is a member of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild. She is also the Founder & CEO of PIVOTAL Connections, LLC and a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member.

Trending Videos