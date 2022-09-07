During a flight back to Atlanta, several months ago, I sat behind and across the aisle from an older gentleman.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 10:39 pm
During a flight back to Atlanta, several months ago, I sat behind and across the aisle from an older gentleman.
What I first noticed was the legal notepad with notes that he appeared to be studying. Next, typed notes had his attention.
As we got closer to landing, I looked over and saw him reading a book. As he read, he used a pencil to underline key sentences that obviously resonated with him.
The light bulb went on and I smiled when I realized who he reminded me of — yes, it was me! His reading pace was obviously slower because he kept underlining text.
I thought, “Man, when will he ever finish reading that book?”
All signs indicated he was in no rush.
It occurred to me that, in spite of his age, this gentleman is a lifelong learner.
As he reached down to gather his old, tattered leather satchel I thought “he must have been (or still is?) an educator or a professor.”
Whatever the case, I left that flight reminded that personal growth and learning should never stop until we die.
There is always something new to learn, and someone new from whom we can learn.
As we learn, we never know who’s watching — our kids, grandkids, friends or maybe even someone on the same flight.
In those defining moments we have the opportunity to model lifelong learning, and possibly change or solidify their perspectives on the value of personal growth — just like that older gentleman did for me on that inspirational flight back home to Atlanta.
Life is full of new lessons, memorable journeys and unexpected surprises many of which are revealed when we commit to lifelong learning.
So, I challenge you today to pick up that book you’ve been planning to read or listen to that documentary that recently piqued your interest. In all likelihood you will not be disappointed.
Leslie Nelson is an aspiring novelist who has authored many articles and unpublished short stories. She is a member of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild. She is also the Founder & CEO of PIVOTAL Connections, LLC and a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member.
