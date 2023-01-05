“I take two steps forward, I take two steps back…”

The first line of those lyrics to the 1989 hit song, “Opposites Attract,” composed by Oliver Leiber and sung by Paula Abdul, swirled in my head as I thought about how to pick up from part one of this article series. If I apply those lyrics to matters of race, lack of racial progress in particular, what baby steps come to mind and what do two (or more) steps back look like?

Leslie Nelson is an aspiring novelist who has authored many articles and unpublished short stories. She is a member of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild. She is also the Founder & CEO of PIVOTAL Connections, LLC, and a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member.

