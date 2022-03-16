North: FOCUS Douglas equips new teachers with tools to succeed

Where would we be without passionate educators? I wouldn’t be where I am today without committed educators investing in my life. From my favorite grade school teacher to a beloved history teacher, they helped build the foundation I needed to succeed.
Every student deserves a team of supporters like this. Every student deserves an opportunity to achieve greatness, and they all deserve educators committed to guiding them on the path to lifelong learning.
Hiring highly trained employees is the first step to achieving this goal.
Employees are vital to our district’s mission. They help prepare our students for college and career in a safe and supportive environment. So we must do everything we can to inspire them to continue serving Douglas County. For new employees, the process begins the first day they are hired. Their success ensures we can continue fulfilling our mission.
Preparing employees for their new roles requires time and resources. But welcoming new members to Team Douglas is a process I am always excited to begin. This process is a vital experience that can pay off multiple dividends. Let me explain why.
As a solutions-oriented employer, we believe the new hire process is strategic. We’ve all been through what’s called onboarding. Onboarding is the process of acclimating a new employee into an organization’s company and culture. In our school system, onboarding introduces new hires to our culture and introduces new hires to the expectations, skills, knowledge, and behaviors they need to succeed.
Our onboarding experience is called FOCUS Douglas.
FOCUS Douglas is centered on equipping new hires with tools, mentors, and hands-on experiences. It introduces them to our policies, procedures, and processes. These tools work together to transform new hires into long-lasting, high-performing employees. It is the key to keeping and engaging our employees.
With FOCUS Douglas, our new employees are introduced multiple times to our strategic processes from the very beginning. While everyone goes through the FOCUS Douglas onboarding process, it will look different for every job role. For teachers, the framework centers on school culture. It is based on their job role and designed to help them understand the framework, tools, and resources they use.
For example, new teachers will spend up to 10 paid days onboarding this year. They will spend time in a group session where our administrators spend uninterrupted time welcoming and encouraging our newest employees. There, we remind them of their integral role in fulfilling our district’s mission and vision.
After that, they begin having an immersive experience at their new school. Principals and curriculum and instruction leaders set expectations and provide a sense of community. Their clear expectations allow new educators to further invest in our school system’s vision. Once they further dedicate themselves to our mission, new teachers can use up to five days preparing and creating a welcoming classroom.
The goal of FOCUS Douglas is simple. We are equipping employees with the tools they need to succeed. By setting clear job expectations and sharing district resources, every new employee feels valued. Every Team Douglas member begins their first day of work prepared for success and ready to impact our school community.
I am excited that FOCUS Douglas exists. It ensures every new employee understands our vision and remains committed to students’ academic and personal success. When employees feel empowered, connected, and valued, they invest in our district’s mission.
Investing in our employees is an investment in our future. Just as my favorite teachers and district employees invested in my success as a young person, we’re doing the same for our students.
When we believe in our district’s mission, our students win. Stronger schools make Douglas County a better place. That’s an investment in student success with a lifetime of benefits we can all get behind.
Trent North is superintendent of the Douglas County School System.
