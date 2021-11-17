The articles remembering Max Cleland after his death last week were extraordinary in describing this remarkable man.
Thankfully, I was a witness to the described gregarious extrovert reminding friends to not take life too seriously.
While this is true, I knew him to be more the man that wrote the book, “Strong at The Broken Places.”
I knew the strength, faith and resolution facing a young man living a nightmare life.
A severely wounded soldier, struggling to survive in Ward One, Walter Reed Hospital, the “snake pit,” the way station for Vietnam’s most severely injured, Max became friends with “Weird Harold” and “Nasty Jack” and other men with missing limbs.
With good humor and a good measure of alcohol beverage they put together an anniversary performance called, “Alive Day.” “Alive Day” performances were a smashing success.
With Steve Allen antics they went through several acts and storytelling. The story most memorable also had a touch of truth.
After months in the hospital, they were allowed a night out on the town.
Drinking at a local bar they became friends with a stripper. Pooling their money they convinced her to go back to the hospital with them. Somehow they slipped her into Ward One where she was to perform for the patients. With no music available, their only resource for music was vocal singing. It was settled on the only song they all knew. The stripper did her gyrations to a strong and lusty rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Next day they found themselves before a commanding officer with a blistering:”These men should be severely punished.”
They stood before him, men with missing arms, legs, eyes, ears.
The major in their defense: “Sir, what else do you think we can do to punish them?”
For me it was just a fleeting moment, but one I deeply remember. It was my happy experience to introduce Max Cleland, director, U.S. Veterans Administration, to a Washington, D.C., audience.
I researched his early life. Most striking was a picture of Max, a 6-foot-2, 180 pound, high school basketball player.
How do you convey to an audience the contrasts of this picture and the smiling man sitting in a wheelchair, missing three limbs, left with only one arm? How do you characterize his strengths and the fiber of his being?
On any occasion, you want something you can remember. Max gave this to me when he was sworn in as Georgia’s United States Senator. His words and emotions that day should be recorded in the annals of the Senate.
Max spoke, “Your dreams can come true if you continue to believe in them long enough.”
Then he broke down and cried.
I turned to a friend: “That is the most honest raw emotion I have ever seen.”
He had good days and bad days. If you knew him, he would make your day.
Dot Padgett, known by many as the matriarch of Douglasville, organized the Jimmy Carter presidential campaign effort known as the Peanut Brigade. She authored a book titled, “Jimmy Carter: Elected President with Pocket Change and Peanuts” published in 2019 by Mercer University Press.
