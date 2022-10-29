I knew that someday he would be King of England, but at this time, October of 1977, he was just a nice courteous man, wanting to have a pleasant visit to the state of Georgia.

Charles, Prince of Wales, had put the state of Georgia on his agenda when he planned his two week visit to the U.S.

Dorothy “Dot” Padgett is a Douglasville native. She served as assistant chief of protocol at the U.S Department of State during the Carter Administration. She is the author of the book “Jimmy Carter: Elected President with Pocket Change and Peanuts.”

