I knew that someday he would be King of England, but at this time, October of 1977, he was just a nice courteous man, wanting to have a pleasant visit to the state of Georgia.
Charles, Prince of Wales, had put the state of Georgia on his agenda when he planned his two week visit to the U.S.
Governor George and Mary Beth Busbee offered to be his host and invited him to be a guest at the governor’s mansion.
This was not a White House or State Department official visit. But it was important. The movements of Prince Charles, the world’s most eligible bachelor, would be watched by international media.
The Protocol Office of U.S. Department of State would be involved.
My first action was a call from First Lady Rosalynne Carter.
A young woman, a long time friend of the Carters, had reached Rosalynn. She wanted a favor. She asked Rosalynn to arrange for her to meet Charles on arrival and ride with him in the motorcade.
My response, “Rosalynn, there is no way this is going to happen.”
A young single girl assigned to ride with him would set off such a firestorm of media madness, we would never get the purpose of his visit back on track.
Rosaylnn, “I understand, do what you can for her.”
We arranged for her to be assigned to one of the cars further from the major car. I heard later that she loved this and had fallen in love with a member of his security detail.
Atlanta, the city that history reportedly laid out its streets following cow trails and small creeks, is not an easy city to navigate. To further confuse, there is a series of one way streets.
First stop for Charles was the Georgia State Capitol. Unfortunately for our office, we were faced with an Atlanta one way street going the wrong direction. Charles would be stepping out in the middle of a busy street or a throng of lustful young women wanting a glimpse of a prince.
One call from the governor’s office and the one way direction was altered to fit our needs and deliver him safe and sound to the governor.
In Mary Beth Busbee’s book, “Guess Who is Coming to Dinner,” she writes about the visit in glowing terms about how the prince charmed the members of their family and the staff.
She liked to tell this story. A young man, dating one of the Busbee daughters, arrived at the Mansion and announced himself. “Here is the pauper, where is the prince?”
The dinner was typical of the Busbee household. Elegant, but comfortable, with delicious food.
Governor Busbee was well versed in the order of welcoming speeches, addresses and toasts.
For some reason that evening, he forgot the usual order of dessert followed by toasts. Immediately after the last morsel of the main course was gone, he stood up to deliver a toast to the honored guest. Mary Beth glanced at me, I glanced at Prince Charles to see his reaction. This was a breach of etiquette.
Southerners live by our rule of hospitality. We treat our guests with proper manners and consideration to avoid any embarrassment.
Charles, with a puzzled look, laid down his fork, wiped his mouth with his napkin, rose and picked up his glass to receive the toast.
What to expect. There was an atmosphere of anticipation. The Prince of Wales, after receiving lavish praise, in his role as a member of the royal family, raised his own glass and with a wide grin announced to the crowd, “You know, I seldom do this before I have had the puddin …” He continued with a toast to the kindness of Governor and Mrs. Busbee, the beauty of the state of Georgia, and the joy he felt as a guest of our country.
During the fall season, football permeates every square foot of our towns and cities. It was a naturel to schedule a football game on his busy agenda. UGA had a home game that weekend.
At half time the crowd heard that a special guest would join the marching band and cheerleaders on the field. Charles, Prince of Wales, future King of England, walked across the field as the students in a jovial burst of welcome began chanting “Damn Good Prince, Damn Good Prince.”
He walked over to a cheerleader and spoke a few words.
Saturday evening, he was treated to a comedy play at the Fox Theater.
Sunday morning, after a breakfast of grits, Georgia cured ham and eggs, and sincere best wishes, he left Georgia to continue his U.S. visit.
Years and circumstances have diminished the aura surrounding the role as the world’s most eligible bachelor. I still have a profound memory of the warm personality and spirit of wanting to be a part of the world that I found in the young man that would someday be King of England.
