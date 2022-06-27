Three hundred visitors in your backyard.
The total number of visitors who bought tickets to tour private gardens is expected to be close to that number once late checks clear and credit card purchases are tallied.
The tour of private gardens is still the most popular single event of the Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival and the only event requiring a ticket.
Other attractions drew crowds. Most of the events were free with visitors seeking exhibits according to their interest.
“People viewed the flower show, went to eat and came back to see the museum,” said Joe Phillips, CEO of “Old Courthouse, Inc.”
The transient crowd made it difficult to count people who did not purchase garden tour tickets.
Records of the Douglas County Tourism and History Commission show that visitors to the Hydrangea Festival came from 65 towns and cities and 10 states. The festival also drew from four foreign countries.
“Out-of-towners” continue to make up the largest group of visitors to the Douglas County Museum of History and Art as well as The Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival.
After years of winning national awards the festival committee decided to continue the flower show but without professional judges.
According to Mike Brantley, long-time member of the festival committee, “Our flower shows have won Best in the State and Best in the Nation for twelve straight years so we thought it would be good to let other communities have a shot at recognition.”
Local gardeners earned ribbons for horticultural exhibits but the flower show and the miniature garden exhibit at the museum did not award prizes.
Phillips cited a need to boost media exposure: “We have used every free listing available but we are not funded at a level that allows us to grow the hydrangea festival. This event is good for the community. Hundreds of people came to Douglas County and left money with hotels, restaurants, vendors, food trucks, gas stations but this event could be larger by a factor of 10.”
According to Susanne Hudson, chair of the Tourism and History Commission, “Gardeners come away from the festival motivated to put plants in the ground but the best time to plant hydrangeas is early spring.”
“The Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival is held the first weekend of June and we are already working on the festival for next year,” Hudson continued.
