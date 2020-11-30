Phillips: Berry pals and Harvey Roberts

Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.