Too good to be true.
The ad in the regional newspaper stated that Carl Olson was ready to part with his old airplane.
I was hooked by the offer of an airplane "in flyable condition" in central Nebraska. The summary of features interested me. This one had promise.
Carl's great-great-grandfather came to the Midwest with the half-million Swedes who immigrated between 1867-1890. Except for a few strays, they settled in clumps, some tried to duplicate life in Sweden.
I located the small town and finally the typically Midwestern shaped farmhouse built by his grandfather. I was in the yard when Carl and Susanna returned from shopping.
Susanna Bernal married Carl at 15. Their families were neighbors in 1903. They are older than I, with grown children.
Carl Olson is a stoic Nebraska farmer. His light brown hair shows gaps and gouges of a kitchen haircut. Square jaws meet in a round jutting chin. His eyes are deep, his face sun-browned to the brow, his forehead pale from the shade of an habitual hat.
Carl's slim frame was covered by a well-worn, black, Lutheran, single-breasted suit. Carl wore black, unpolished, work shoes over white socks.
His hands are sun-cured with large thumbs and can-opener fingernails. He stands with those hands hanging by his side as if he misplaced them. I think he could stand motionless all day.
The remarkable feature of Carl's face is his mouth. It's an unrevealing straight-cut line, and stays sealed most of the time.
Susanna is a plain looking woman with great teeth. Her homemade, plaid dress had cut out flowers on the bib. She's creative without being stylish.
Susanna is the smiley, engaging one. It is hard to visualize Carl Olson smiling, much less being seized by a hard, chest locking laugh.
There was a mistake in the advertisement for the 1949 Stinson 108-3, G-wagon with the 165 hp Franklin engine. Carl's airplane "COULD BE in flyable condition," but isn't. It is a basket case, a "project." I passed.
As conversation and Carl warmed at the kitchen table he ripened from a mute observer to chatty in spurts.
When I returned to the rental car, I was met by peafowls in the yard. From the spotted proof on the trunk, they'd been there for some time.
Yellow specks of cracked corn hid in the seams of the car; scratch feed. I was set up!
Carl Olson stood by the front steps, arms dangling, that line of a mouth twitching at the ends. I could almost read his mind.
"Gotcha!"
