A bit late.
I should have scratched this note before you planned your Thanksgiving Dinner, if you even tried it.
I doubt Christmas will see an increased feeling of security over having guests around your table because health scientists tell us we shouldn't do that. Either.
It lingers that we should be safer with those we are most closely related but maybe not.
I used to enjoy tidbits from Glenda's kitchen because she was an imaginative cook. She contributed finger food, little frosted cakes, and appetizers of bacon wrapped crackers with squirts of herbed cream cheese.
People stood around demolishing trays of those things and each new tray was different from others.
One night, after Glenda had too many birthdays, I was tasked with helping her haul pans, plates, and dishes back to her house.
Once inside she instructed me to place everything into the kitchen sink while she collapsed, still in her apron, and with a diet drink, into a recliner.
While unloading boxes into the sink I gained competition. Her old cat, by habit I guess, helped clean off the dishes; licking large swipes of food residue from the plates and pans.
That was the last bite. I never ate another thing from her kitchen after that night.
Appearances are everything but there is nothing good to come from having a dog, cat or groundhog licking out people plates.
That image of Glenda's cat licking out dishes competes with her wearing her apron.
Now, I wonder if the food was really that good or if she just looked the part.
By putting a woman in an apron you make a cook. A woman who cooks might become a better cook by wearing an apron. Appearances.
Women had aprons for everyday and often one for Sunday. The Sunday apron was the nicest, of course, and probably fancier than it needed to be.
Not only did the lady of the house have aprons her daughters had aprons as well.
Farm women made aprons out of cotton feed or flour sack material, which usually came with patterns of tiny flowers.
Milling companies knew their sacking material was used for home sewing. They changed the design often enough to give a farm wife a variety of materials.
There were no patterns. Women made new aprons with the old apron as a pattern. A little rickrack was the only decoration.
If you turn the pages of a mid-century woman’s magazine there will pictures of women in aprons.
I called a couple of the women at church, to ask if they owned an apron.
“Of course,” said Sue. I can’t cook without my apron.
Cathy told me basically the same thing. Women who cooked wore aprons and still do. Women who couldn’t cook didn’t need an apron and still don’t.
Today’s prepared foods and microwave ovens make it easier and quicker to have a hot dinner on the table with less mess.
Andi said it well: “You don’t need to know how to cook to serve something from a box.”
