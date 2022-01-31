I haven’t seen people produce a cookbook in a few years since everything is on the web. The ladies at church thought it a good idea to update the old one.
This one is to contain old recipes that have not been published here.
Recipes come and go but many of the dishes we know have been known for a very long time. Breads, cakes, stews are likely unchanged except for the base of it.
We don’t eat rabbit and squirrel stews but they were on the table in early America.
A Dutch Oven is a deep cast iron pot with legs and a lid with a lip around the edge. When it sits over live coals with coals heaped on the lid it becomes a small oven.
Pioneers baked bread, cornbread, pies, cakes. When they could they ate well.
Some parts of the country are still influenced by early immigrants. Parts of Wisconsin, Texas, Dakotas celebrate their European origins and there are radio stations that play polka music all day.
There are popular things that we just don’t have here.
“Dorothy Lynch Home Style Salad Dressing” found in most grocery stores in Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota is popular in restaurants but is unknown here.
It is named for a real woman in St. Paul, Nebraska, north of Grand Island, who developed it for her cafe in the Legion Hall.
It appears to be similar to what we call French Dressing, which is oil based, but the Dorothy Lynch dressing is tomato-based and perhaps a bit sweeter.
Mrs. Lynch’s concoction is useful on chicken wings, pizza, as a dipping sauce, in meatballs and as a base for barbecue sauce
The recipe, written in my mother-in-law’s hand states that it is for “lettuce salad.”
The distinction is important because so many things are called “a salad.”
Gelatin is a salad as is a bowl of fruit, pasta, potato salad chicken salad, a bowl of sliced tomatoes, a bowl of cucumbers, all are called salads.
Lincoln is also home to a chain of restaurants called “Runza.”
There are none around here but their namesake is a Russian sandwich in which all the ingredients are baked into the loaf.
Imagine a sandwich we know as a “sub.” The buns are baked then loaded up while you point to this and that and they are finished with a squirt of something.
To make a runza, also called a “bierock,” the dough is sliced before it is baked and the ingredients are slipped into the bun, then the bun is baked with ingredients inside. Some are made like a fried pie by filling a square or circle of dough and pinching the edges together before cooking.
A runza contains fried ground beef with chopped cabbage or kraut, cooked onions, maybe pork and shredded carrots. You can hardly go wrong by adding a few of your favorite things.
Making bread is pretty easy but if you prefer to cheat bring home some frozen bread dough and go for it.
