Shallow?
Men are accused en mass of being emotionally shallow and I just wanted to declare it ain’t so. As I have stated, men are capable of holding deep, tender, self-less, loving, long-lasting emotions: We just don’t need another person to be involved.
A man spending an afternoon lovingly “detailing” his old car, caressing and attending to that old heap likely pays more attention to the car than to the lady inside the house watching Hallmark.
I loved my 1964 VW Bug but the realities of life forced a separation. I found the last legal owner, who received it in a divorce. The title was not changed when she sold it. It could be sitting in a barn in Toombs or Tattnall County or sold for scrap.
Looking for it by VIN is a non-starter because the VIN only had seven numbers (591 77 98) and search engines require a whole string of them. I’ve searched for about 30 years without results.
Men love their boats. I loved my airplane. Boats keep you afloat. Airplanes keep you aloft.
Some men need to float. Some men need to fly. That’s just the way it is. My 1993 Ford F250 did everything I asked it to do. It pulled my tractor, hauled trailers full of stuff across country.
When there wasn’t a handy place in the house for my Ham Radio it had a place in the truck. Sitting in the truck I chatted with people around the world on less than 100 watts.
The major parts of the truck work just fine. She has a strong diesel“Wednesday Engine” that hums along without a burp.
When she runs the air conditioning will freeze you out of the cab.
Cosmetically, she could stand to have a little work done but I no longer see that.
She has a nagging health issue that no one can cure. You will think I have prematurely given up but that isn’t so.
Vehicles use belts to transfer energy from the engine to power compressors, pumps, alternators. Each used to have a single belt but now just one belt winds around like a snake: It is called a serpentine belt.
When the belt goes it won’t steer, won’t stop.
That truck has tossed the serpentine belt 24 times in the last five years. It has made repeated trips to six repair shops that underestimated the challenge. All pulleys have been replaced, repeatedly, the tensioner replaced repeatedly.
The answer is simple if you can find it. Something is out of line or something is moving that shouldn’t.
I’ve poured too much into it and could take a very nice cruise on what I’ve paid in tow charges. Insurance and taxes continue.
I don’t know what to do with it. I saddens me to see it sitting alone.
It’s time for a break-up but I still love my truck.
Joe Phillips is a noted historian, a Douglas County resident and a regular columnist for the Sentinel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.