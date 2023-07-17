Foy was a Peter Pan.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 5:10 pm
Foy was a Peter Pan.
A young adult, out of school, still curious, still amazed. He and his kids toyed with things; making stilts, damming creeks, building toys, fixing broken stuff.
Foy was the son of a railroad man who left east Tennessee and moved to Billy’s Island in the Okefenokee Swamp to work as a cypress logger.
The island included houses, a railroad, stores, farms, a school, cattle, a church, cemetery and moonshiners. All that is gone now except for the cemetery.
He had a long beard and preferred faded, patched but clean overalls. People side-glanced him and his kids.
He married Sybyl, a perfectly normal slender gal with short, strawberry hair, the daughter of the postmaster of a nearby town. She sang in a trio that mimicked The McGuire Sisters.
Post masters knew what was going on in town, who communicated with whom, who ordered what through mail-order.
The post office is gone. The town’s cadaver is a row of empty red brick stores holding each other mostly vertical at the shoulders.
Vacant stately homes await a second life. They sit under oak and pecan trees and among high weeds, shedding paint like a snake shedding skin
Sybyl made her own dresses, maybe from the same pattern, as well as clothes for her kids.
The remarkable things about the kids were that they traveled in a mob and were named after animals and garden tools; Fawn, Doe, Rake, Crow and Buck.
Foy attached a square of cardboard to the strut of Buckie’s bicycle to make the sound of a motor.
The hardware store sold two-stroke engines that were a hit with anyone who could scratch up the cost of the kit. I think it was about twenty dollars or less.
He was the first to hang one of those engines on a bike and go put-putting around town. It became his favored mode of transportation. Just another weird thing.
Foy was a “prepper” before the term was invented. He walked through fields grazing, stripping seeds from tall grasses, picked and ate beggar lice seeds from his pants legs.
The last time I saw him and his mob of kids they were walking along the highway picking dandelion flowers to make jelly.
Foy and Sybyl were an unconventional couple living in an old south Georgia farm house. Fawn recalled that when jets flew over from Moody Air Force Base she could feel the whole house rattle.
The kids, despite their names, all amounted to something. Moved off. Moved back.
Sybyl died much too early and was buried in her simple house dress.
Foy remained a local curiosity. In the nursing home someone shaved him. He was a “right smart looking man,“ Doe said, “but he didn’t look like Daddy. It just wasn’t Daddy.”
A day later Peter Pan died.
Joe Phillips is a noted historian, a Douglas County resident and a regular columnist for the Sentinel.
