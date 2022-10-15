My general policy is to ignore Donald Trump’s rallies, in part because his narcissistic freak shows are merely a cry for help. But mostly because his lies mount up with such rapidity that it’s impossible to knock them all down.

But one particular defilement, uttered at last weekend’s gathering of the willfully deluded, does peeve me greatly. It definitely rates a fact-check before it’s inevitably forgotten. It concerns a deceased president who’s not here to defend himself.

Dick Polman, a veteran national political columnist based in Philadelphia and a Writer in Residence at the University of Pennsylvania, writes at DickPolman.net. Email him at dickpolman7@gmail.com

Trending Videos