I dream of recreating some of the epic bike hikes I enjoyed as a kid back in the 1970s.

My used Murray five-speed spyder-bike with the high handlebars only cost 25 bucks but it was one of the coolest bikes of the age.

Purcell, creator of the infotainment site ThurbersTail.com, which features pet advice he’s learning from his beloved Labrador, Thurber, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.