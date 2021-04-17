As the newly elected District Attorney in Douglas County, I am honored to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week from April 18-24. The purpose of this week is to educate the community on crime victims’ rights, the effect victimization has on individuals and their families, and to promote laws, policies, and programs that assist victims of crime.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is important to me because my office advocates for victims’ rights every single day. Advocating for those who cannot advocate for themselves has also been the main focus of my professional career. I was compelled to run for District Attorney after spending the majority of my prosecutorial career focusing on crimes against abused women, children, and vulnerable populations who may have been overlooked during the criminal justice process. My job as a prosecutor has always been to eliminate that disparate treatment within the criminal justice system.
Since Marsy’s Law has been implemented, I have empowered my team to work hard to ensure victims are given a voice throughout their
case.
We have accomplished this by creating new initiatives to heighten the community’s awareness of crime victims’ rights, educate victims on their rights, and make sure the courts are respecting
and adhering to these rights.
My office is committed to securing the protections of Marsy’s Law and the Georgia Crime Victim’s Bill of Rights for victims of crime in Douglas County.
I believe Georgia has one of the best judicial systems in the country, but its efficacy depends on it operating correctly.
Our criminal justice system often focuses on defendants’ rights to the exclusions of victims’ rights, which can leave victims and the greater community overlooked and overshadowed.
When you have Marsy’s Law and the Georgia Crime Victim’s Bill of Rights in place, you can make certain that victims’ rights are prioritized within the criminal justice
process.
Currently, we are preparing to display content regarding Marsy’s Law and the Georgia Crime Victim’s Bill of Rights on signage throughout our lobby and on our social media platforms, as well as developing our pamphlet that focuses on eradicating witness intimidation.
We have also customized the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia’s notification card to distribute to victims. I believe it is helpful for Georgia prosecutors to share the same information, like the notification card, to improve consistency in informing our victims about their rights.
During this April, and especially Crime Victims’ Rights Week, I hope we can encourage all Georgians to educate themselves about victims’ rights and the rights they have under the law.
I feel that it’s important for all of us to reaffirm our focus and for the community to tap into its resources and to be well-informed, ensuring all victims are protected and treated equally with dignity and respect.
