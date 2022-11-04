As a longtime resident, and now CEO of the Douglas County Chamber, I have had the pleasure of watching and being an active participant in our community’s growth. I spent my childhood here before things like Douglas Boulevard and Arbor Place Mall even existed and I couldn’t have dreamed back then how our little community would grow to become one of the best places to live and work. We have a booming retail sector and with more and more people moving to our area we will continue to face challenges to keep pace with our growth and ensure that all residents can enjoy quality roads, green parks, and public safety services.
For years SPLOST has been that mechanism to fund our capital improvements without increasing property taxes. The resurfacing and beautification at gateway interchanges along I-20, the Boundary Waters Activity Center, and Douglasville Town Green were all projects paid for with funds from SPLOST. These projects represent millions of dollars of improvements that were all covered with SPLOST funds without increasing property tax rates.
I consider these investments a Cent Well Spent because not only are we investing in our community, but all visitors to and through Douglas who spend money in our county are paying into the SPLOST. This means everyone who stops to fill up their gas tanks or shops at our local businesses will help us to fund our community improvements and continue to keep Douglasville a great place to live and work.
SPLOST is again up for vote and myself and the Chamber Board of Directors see a “Yes” to SPLOST as a vital “Yes” to continued advancements in public safety, transportation, infrastructure, and parks recreation for our community.
Whether you are a lifelong resident like myself, or you are just making Douglasville your home, please say “Yes” to SPLOST because SPLOST is a Cent Well Spent. Together we can continue to strengthen our neighborhoods and fund the advancements needed to keep Douglas County one of the best places to live, work, and play. Please join me and the Douglas County Chamber in supporting a “Yes” vote to SPLOST on the Douglas County General Election Ballot.
