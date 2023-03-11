Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.