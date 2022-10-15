The Summer after we married, I gave Tink his most treasured gift.

A handsome, brown and white paint horse who came with registered papers and a sophisticated name which Tink changed to Charlie in honor of his great-great grandfather, Charlie Tinker, who worked for President Lincoln in the White House.

