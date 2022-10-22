If your path has ever crossed with mine, if we have ever spent more than 10 minutes in conversation, or your mama ever stopped me in the grocery store, there is an excellent chance that you’re in a story.

A stranger pulled up beside me on a sidewalk the other day. She didn’t begin with “Hello” or “ Are you who I think you are?” She just plunged in.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling of What Southern Women Know About Faith. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her free weekly newsletter.

Trending Videos