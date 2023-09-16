This is how pray works:

Tink and I were one hour into a seven-hour trip home from Memphis. I’d been on book tour for two, exhausting weeks and had a stomach bug, very rare for me. Our good friend and house sitter, Kathy Lanning, is alert and doesn’t miss a thing.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of the hit novel, St. Simons Island: A Stella Bankwell Mystery. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her free weekly newsletter.