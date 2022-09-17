Most readers of my wife’s column know that I am a transplant. Some might say that I’m an interloper or intruder.

Since moving to the South, I’ve encountered only extreme warmth and hospitality. Yet, I still regard myself as the “odd man out” if only in my own home. Or is it just me?

John Tinker, a television writer, is sitting in for his wife, Ronda Rich, a best-selling Southern author.

