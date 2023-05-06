There is not a Southern Gothic story, murder, or else, without the Devil in a starring role.

The combination of elements are murky — half-lit nights, characters either eccentric or “tetched” in the head, absurd circumstances, and long drawls that often feature poetic words learned from English poets, Shakespeare, or the King James Bible. The evil, quite frequently, is masked by courteous manners and a deceptive gentleness and likability.

Ronda Rich is a best-selling author and dabbled in crime reporting in her early days of newspapers. Visit www.rondarich.com for her free weekly newsletter.

